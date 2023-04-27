Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023
Former police officer convicted of sexually assaulting cadets

Liverpool crown court heard that Ali made inappropriate phone calls to boys and girls and sent photographs of himself in the bath or on the toilet

Adnan Ali (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A former Greater Manchester Police officer, once regarded as a role model, has been convicted of misconduct and sexual assaults on young men and women.

Mohammed Adnan Ali, 36, came in contact with young people while working as a volunteer Police Cadet leader and a student development officer and assessment coordinator.

Having previously suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after sustaining a serious knife injury on duty, he presented himself as a trustworthy and inspirational leader.

But his mask came off in 2018 when a young person who worked under his supervision accused him of inappropriate behaviour. This was followed by complaints from other young cadets and apprentices about his predatory conduct.

Liverpool crown court heard that Ali made inappropriate phone calls to boys and girls and sent photographs of himself in the bath or on the toilet. The accusations against him included attempts to kiss a 17-year-old cadet and massage his shoulders.

He was also accused of offering to take another boy to a brothel and fondling two teenage girls.

He was arrested in 2018 and an investigation revealed that he sent inappropriate photographs of himself and would encourage young people to send images to him in return.

Ali, of Old Trafford, denied the charges against him but on Monday (24) the court found him guilty of misconduct in a public office and sexual assault against three teenagers.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 23.

Karen Tonge, a specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service North West’s Complex Casework Unit, said Ali grossly abused his authority and exploited his position over a sustained period.

He abused his position of trust to instigate inappropriate relationships with young people for sexual gratification, Tonge said.

Ali was dismissed from his job last year after his conduct was proved. He has also been barred from taking up any policing role.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

