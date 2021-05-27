Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 315,235
Total Cases 27,369,093
Today's Fatalities 3,847
Today's Cases 211,298
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 315,235
Total Cases 27,369,093
Today's Fatalities 3,847
Today's Cases 211,298

Business

Ford halts southern India plant production as pandemic surges
The logo is seen on the bonnet of a new Ford Aspire car during its launch in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Ford Motor Co said it will halt production at its car plant in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu after workers staged a lunchtime sit-in protest on Thursday, demanding leave and health benefits, as the country battles the coronavirus.

The automaker will stop work at its Chennai plant on Friday and Saturday as it continues to engage with the union on other health and safety demands, Ford said in a statement.

“The safety of our workforce remains our topmost priority,” a Ford India spokesman said, adding that the plant had been shut from May 14-May 22 at the behest of workers.

The sit-in protest is the latest expression of discontent and reluctance among factory employees in the southern state, home to India’s flourishing automobile industry, to work amid a surge in virus infections.

On Wednesday, the Chennai Ford Employees Union expressed concern in a letter to management after 230 workers caught the virus.

“The company should pay all medical expenses of workers affected by the coronavirus,” the union said in Wednesday’s letter, reviewed by Reuters, and called for the plant to be shut until the state government removes lockdown restrictions.

It also sought compensation of 10 million rupees ($137,890) each for the families of two workers who died of the virus.

The union was still in discussion with the company about its demands, one of the sources said.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and France’s Renault, as well as its alliance partner Nissan Motor Co, halted production earlier this week in Tamil Nadu.

With more than 30,000 cases a day, Tamil Nadu is one of the states worst hit in India’s second devastating wave of infections. Factories turning out automobiles are among those it has allowed to stay open during lockdown.

Ford has two car manufacturing plants in India to meet domestic and export needs.

The Tamil Nadu facility, with annual capacity of 200,000 units, makes the EcoSport and Endeavour sport-utility vehicles.

The other, in the western state of Gujarat, can produce 240,000 cars a year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
New report reveals labour abuses in Tesco’s India garment supply chain
UK
Employers to get £1,000 boost for every T-level student placement
Business
Vijay Mallya loses UK appeal for more funds to cover Indian legal fees
Business
Chinese government-backed firm bags Sri Lanka’s highway contract
UK
UK launches 14-week consultation ahead of trade deal with India
INDIA
India plans Covid-19 stimulus package to revive economic growth: report
HEADLINE STORY
Liberty Steel to sell UK plants following Greensill collapse
HEADLINE STORY
India’s JSW Steel may bid for Liberty Steel’s British business
Business
SBI reports 80 per cent surge in Q4 net profit
Business
Reliance Industries among top 10 plastic polluters worldwide, survey says
UK
Record surge in UK retail sales as economy reopens
INTERNATIONAL
Over 32m Chinese trade marks will be available online in Europe
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…
The Family Man 2 Trailer Review | Manoj Bajpayee |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
‘I want to be progressive’
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings