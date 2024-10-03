Football with Faris: The week’s hottest stories from the beautiful game

Off the back of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, the jury is still out on whether Erik Ten Hag should still be employed by Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Faris Gohir

AS Manchester United’s shocking start to the season continues, is it time to make a managerial change at the club? Can champions Manchester City survive the season without their most important player?

Is it time for Erik Ten Hag to go?

Off the back of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, the jury is still out on whether Erik Ten Hag should still be employed by Manchester United. Ten Hag was set to be sacked this summer, but in a quick turnaround, club co-owners INEOS extended his contract, leaving many United fans scratching their heads. Sure, two trophies in two years are impressive – the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. However, they papered over the cracks of the terrible eighth-place Premier League finish and the humiliating exit from an easily winnable Champions League group stage last season.

The biggest club in England lacks an identity, despite this being Ten Hag’s third season in charge. In contrast, within a few months of Ange Postecoglou’s appointment at Spurs, a clear playing style was visible for all to see. Likewise, with Arne Slot at Liverpool this season, we can already see his football philosophy taking shape. The standards of the Red Devils have dropped so dramatically that the Man United many grew up on has disappeared. They are no longer competing for league titles or the Champions League.

It’s fair to say that Ten Hag has been financially backed, with almost £600 million spent on transfers since his arrival. You’d think after a large chunk of that money was spent on ex-Ajax players Ten Hag has coached before, things would have steadied, but it has been anything but that. There is no clear linear progression; his tenure is riddled with ups and, mainly, downs. Despite the silverware and funds invested, the football on display isn’t advertising Ten Hag as the best man to steer the club in the right direction, and his bizarre comments in press conferences haven’t helped either. The clock is now ticking, and it seems only a matter of time before his tenure comes to an end.

Life without Rodri

During the fierce battle between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad, the Citizens suffered a huge blow as Rodri was forced off early due to an ACL rupture, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Compared to stars Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri is undoubtedly the most integral player in the team. He is arguably the best defensive midfielder in world football and often delivers clutch goals for his team.

Without such a key player, the rest of the Premier League will be keen to observe how Manchester City will cope. Life without Rodri has not seen a bright start, as they have already dropped points again at St James’ Park, being held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. Perhaps this shouldn’t come as a shock, as whenever Rodri has been out of the side due to suspensions or minor injuries in the past, Man City tended to drop points.

The club may respond by seeking an adequate replacement during the January transfer window. Regardless, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has told the media that it is up to him to find a solution within his current crop of players to address the loss of Rodri. Only time will tell how seismic the impact will be, but one thing is certain – if any manager can work through this dilemma, it is one of the greatest coaches of all time, Pep Guardiola.