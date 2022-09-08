Folk singer Amar Arshi accuses Badshah of taking entire credit for the success of his song Kala Chashma: ‘I neither got any royalties nor publicity’

Amar is now planning to claim the royalties and find a way to get all the credit that he deserves.

Amar Arshi and Badshah

By: Mohnish Singh

The song Kaala Chashma from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho has turned out to be a global hit over the past few weeks as millions of Instagram reels have been made on it. People are grooving to the peppy beats of the song all over the world and are garnering thousands of views. The song has already amassed millions of views on YouTube.

While Kaala Chashma is enjoying renewed popularity after becoming viral on Instagram, not many people know that its original version was sung by folk Amar Arshi a couple of years before it featured in Excel Entertainment and Dharma Productions’ film. The film version of Kala Chashma was sung by Badshah and Amar is unhappy about not getting the due credit. He has accused Badshah of taking the entire credit for the success of the song.

“He never mentioned my name in any of the interviews about the song and took all the credit that was meant to be shared with me. After the song first released, I got a lot of calls from people in the industry to congratulate me on the track’s success. But the fame eventually wore off for me after a few days, while Badshah continued to enjoy it,” Amar tells an Indian publication.

Amar reveals that he was paid an amount of ₹1 lakh for the song. He is now planning to “claim the royalties and will find a way to get all the credit that I deserve”. “I neither got any royalties nor publicity or, for that matter any other benefit, despite it becoming an international hit,” he says.

Meanwhile, a number of international celebrities including Demi Lovato to Jimmy Fallon have made videos on Kala Chashma lately.

