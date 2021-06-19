Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753

News

Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term

The incident happened last year in Trysull, Staffordshire. (iStock Image)

By: SattwikBiswal

A fly-tipper has received a suspended jail term at Stafford Crown Court for his accomplice’s death while fleeing an illegal dumped waste scene.

The incident happened last year when Parminder Singh, Manjinder Singh and Tarjinder Singh were attempting to flee after dumping rubbish in Trysull, Staffordshire. Parminder drove off with Tarjinder in the back of the open van, who fell and sustained fatal head injury.

Parminder, 38, of Arthur Street in Wolverhampton, had previously admitted causing death by careless driving and depositing controlled waste without a permit, Staffordshire Police said.

It also added that the three men had been using Parminder Singh’s van to dump rubbish in a field off Furnace Grange Road on 11 August 2020.

When they fled the scene 49-year-old Tarjinder who was in the rear of the van lost balance and fell on the road and died from his injuries in hospital nine days later.

On Thursday (17), Parminder’s eight-month jail sentence was suspended for 18 months and he was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Meanwhile, Manjinder, 34, of Lane Road in Wolverhampton, was fined £1,600 for depositing controlled waste, which he admitted belonged to him, without a permit.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
UK
NHS App’s popularity soars, reaches over six million users
UK
Businesswoman spared jail after stalking and threatening to kill 27-year-old son
News
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan faces trial for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old boy
INDIA
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
News
UN virtual climate negotiations miss common ground
News
Many countries forced to suspend vaccine programme: WHO
UK
Students suffering racial trauma can defer exams, says Goldsmiths
UK
Racial discrimination, bullying on maternity wards threaten mothers and babies, UK doctors’ watchdog…
UK
Former staff at Sellafield says she was sacked when she flagged bullying and…
PAKISTAN
India’s presence in Afghanistan is larger than it ought to be: Pakistan
News
Priyanka Chopra to host podcast for Victoria’s Secret
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support…
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4