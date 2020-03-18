Florida helps Trump to garner enough pledged delegates

THE US president Donald Trump became the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

His home state Florida awarded him with enough numbers to cross the pledged delegate threshold.

With Florida’s 122 delegates awarded to the President, he has 1,330 delegates, above the 1,276 needed to win the nomination.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, 53% overall. Not bad considering I get nothing but Fake & Corrupt News, day and night. “Russia, Russia, Russia”, then “the Ukraine Scam (where’s the Whistleblower?)”, the “Impeachment Hoax”, and more, more, more…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

A Republican presidential aspirant needs 1,276 of the total 2,550 pledged delegates.

A formal nomination would be announced at the Republican National Convention in August.

Trump’s campaign in a statement said that the primary in his home state of Florida put him above the delegate threshold to become the presumed 2020 Republican nominee for president.

“The Republican Party is more unified and energized than ever before and it’s because of President Trump’s leadership and clear record of accomplishment on behalf of all Americans,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager.

Counting vote totals from states which have held primary contests so far, Trump has earned at least four million votes more than the previous record for total votes cast for an incumbent president in those same states, held by former President Bill Clinton in his 1996 re-election campaign.

Trump also set vote total records in several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington, which have had primary contests so far in 2020.