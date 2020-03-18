Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Florida helps Trump to garner enough pledged delegates


US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic situation at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus pandemic situation at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

THE US president Donald Trump became the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

His home state Florida awarded him with enough numbers to cross the pledged delegate threshold.

With Florida’s 122 delegates awarded to the President, he has 1,330 delegates, above the 1,276 needed to win the nomination.

A Republican presidential aspirant needs 1,276 of the total 2,550 pledged delegates.

A formal nomination would be announced at the Republican National Convention in August.

Trump’s campaign in a statement said that the primary in his home state of Florida put him above the delegate threshold to become the presumed 2020 Republican nominee for president.

“The Republican Party is more unified and energized than ever before and it’s because of President Trump’s leadership and clear record of accomplishment on behalf of all Americans,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager.

Counting vote totals from states which have held primary contests so far, Trump has earned at least four million votes more than the previous record for total votes cast for an incumbent president in those same states, held by former President Bill Clinton in his 1996 re-election campaign.

Trump also set vote total records in several states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington, which have had primary contests so far in 2020.

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

No substantial plan by Sunak to improve social care crisis: Critics

Tour Town plans to save high streets are ‘too little too late’

Furore over cartoon shows nuanced debate can help root out prejudice

Pakistan, Bangladesh report first COVID-19 death

Renters affected by COVID-19 will be protected, says Boris Johnson