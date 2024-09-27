  • Friday, September 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Five arrested for ‘ritual sacrifice’ of Indian boy

The victim was found dead in his bed on Sunday (22) night at the hostel where he lived in Hathras

Police said the boy was killed before a black magic ceremony conducted. (Photo: X/@hathraspolice)

By: Pramod Thomas

FIVE people were arrested in India for the killing of a seven-year-old boy in an alleged ritual sacrifice aimed at bringing good fortune to a public school, police said on Friday (27).

The victim was found dead in his bed on Sunday (22) night at the hostel where he lived in the city of Hathras, not far from the country’s famed Taj Mahal.

Instead of alerting authorities, police said that school director Dinesh Baghel hid the body in the trunk of his car.

Police officer Himanshu Mathur said that the boy was killed before a black magic ceremony conducted by Baghel’s father.

“The boy was meant to be taken to an altar as part of a ritual, but got killed before the ceremony could be completed,” he said.

Baghel and his father were arrested along with three other teachers at the school, Mathur added.

Mathur did not give further details on how the child had died and local media reports said the body was undergoing a post-mortem examination.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau lodged 103 cases of human sacrifice in the country between 2014 and 2021.

Ritual killings are usually conducted to appease deities and are more common in tribal and remote areas, where belief in witchcraft and the occult is widespread.

Last year police arrested five men for the 2019 murder of a 64-year-old woman who was killed and decapitated with a machete after visiting a temple in India’s remote northeast.

Police said the alleged ringleader had been conducting a religious rite to mark the anniversary of his brother’s death.

(AFP)

Related Stories
INDIA

Indian court denies bail to Jagtar Singh Johal
News

Special events mark Modi’s birthday in Rishikesh
INDIA

Kashmir holds first elections since revocation of special status
News

Gunfight in Kashmir kills two Indian soldiers
News

Rahul Gandhi: No plan to scrap reservations until India is fair
News

Fresh clashes in Manipur leave five dead
News

Former head of Kolkata Medical College arrested for graft
News

Gujarat floods: BAPS volunteers participate in relief efforts
INDIA

Modi backs peaceful resolution to Ukraine war in talks with Putin, Biden
INDIA

Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy
News

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Supreme Court forms task force for safety
INDIA

Modi to visit Ukraine after criticism over Putin meeting
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Five arrested for ‘ritual sacrifice’ of Indian boy
Beer representational Maharaja Drinks launches Indian blends in UK
Boris Johnson says he tried to convince Prince Harry to…
The impact of having imposter syndrome
‘Bad Altitude’ review: Aditi Mittal’s show climbs to great heights…
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment