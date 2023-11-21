First video emerges of workers trapped in collapsed Indian tunnel

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening – Image Credit: Screengrab/Twitter@ANI

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian rescuers on Tuesday (21), publicly released the first video footage featuring the workers confined within the Silkyara tunnel for the past ten days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Rescue team officials establish audio-visual contact with the workers trapped in the tunnel for the first time, through the pipeline and endoscopic flexi camera. (Video Source: District Information Officer) pic.twitter.com/JKtAtHQtN4 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023



This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

