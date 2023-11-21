Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

First video emerges of workers trapped in collapsed Indian tunnel

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening – Image Credit: Screengrab/Twitter@ANI

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Indian rescuers on Tuesday (21), publicly released the first video footage featuring the workers confined within the Silkyara tunnel for the past ten days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.


This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
No link between Covid jabs and sudden deaths, say Indian researchers
ASIA
Indian state bans Halal-certified products
US
Indian-origin man dies in accident in Ohio
ASIA
India files case against Sikh separatist for Air India threat
News
Sunak reportedly said ‘just let people die’, Covid inquiry hears
UK
Scottish Labour leader avoids confrontation with Starmer over Gaza
News
Foreign workers will need salary over £30,000 to enter UK
UK
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard celebrates Diwali
Business
India’s October gold imports surge to 31-month high amid festive demand
HEADLINE STORY
Bradford’s Pakistani community sees decline in cousin marriages
News
London’s deputy mayor is Labour candidate for Leicester East
News
Rescuers drill to supply more food to workers trapped in Indian tunnel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW