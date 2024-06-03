  • Monday, June 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Uncategorized

FIH Pro League hockey: India men’s and women’s teams lose to Britain

India faced defeats in both men’s and women’s hockey against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League matches held in London.

Sukhjeet Singh of India battles with James Gall of Great Britain during the FIH Pro League Men’s match. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

India faced defeats in both men’s and women’s hockey against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League matches held in London.

India’s men’s hockey team suffered a 1-3 loss against hosts Great Britain in their second match of the FIH Pro League in London on Sunday. Bandurak Nicholas scored two goals for Britain, with Calnan Will adding another. Abhishek scored India’s sole goal.

Despite earning eight penalty corners, India couldn’t capitalise on any of them. Great Britain, too, failed to convert any of their five penalty corners. India, ranked third in the FIH chart, faced a tough challenge from a formidable British side, backed by a lively home crowd.

Bandurak’s early goals put India on the defensive, with the team struggling to regain momentum. Despite Abhishek’s goal in the third quarter, India couldn’t capitalize on their chances, ultimately falling short. The team will aim to bounce back in their next match against Germany on June 8.

The Indian women’s hockey team put up a strong fight against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League, narrowly losing 2-3 in a spirited match on Sunday.

Despite being down 0-2, India made a remarkable comeback in the second half, with Sharmila Devi scoring in the 56th minute to equalise the score at 2-2. However, a late goal from Petter Isabelle secured the win for Great Britain.

Watson Charlotte had earlier given Britain a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with two quick goals. India’s Navneet Kaur pulled one back in the 34th minute. Despite earning five penalty corners, India couldn’t convert any, while Britain capitalised on one of their three.

This defeat marks the sixth consecutive loss for the Indian women’s team in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. They will look to turn things around in their next match against Germany on June 8.

Related Stories

Uncategorized
642 million voters cast ballots during Indian election
Uncategorized
TheMellonFX reviews: the undoubted advantages of the platform
Uncategorized
Will limit new laws for landowners if elected first minister: Anas Sarwar
Uncategorized
Black Banx: Shaping the Future of Digital Wallets and Fintech Innovation
Uncategorized
Infected blood inquiry report to be out today
Uncategorized
HSBC and Deloitte withdraw UK job offers due to visa rule changes
Uncategorized
Stubbs powers Delhi to crucial win against Lucknow
News
Graduate visa route should remain: Review panel
News
Labour vows strong mesures to stop boat migrants
Uncategorized
Delhi schools evacuated after email bomb threat hoax
Uncategorized
Father and daughter complete London marathon
Uncategorized
Modi has done an unbelievable job: JPMorgan CEO

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
cancer-young-people
Sharp rise in cancer cases among under-50s
NHS
Tories propose NHS modernisation, pharmacy expansion and new CDCs
Starmer
‘We need foreign workers’: Businesses and GMB union tell Starmer
faiza-shaheen
Labour volunteers approached me for votes: Faiza Shaheen
Venki Ramakrishnan: Anti-ageing industry lacks scientific foundation
Mediterranean diet may lower risk of death in women, finds…

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×