FIH Pro League hockey: India men’s and women’s teams lose to Britain

India faced defeats in both men’s and women’s hockey against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League matches held in London.

Sukhjeet Singh of India battles with James Gall of Great Britain during the FIH Pro League Men’s match. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

India’s men’s hockey team suffered a 1-3 loss against hosts Great Britain in their second match of the FIH Pro League in London on Sunday. Bandurak Nicholas scored two goals for Britain, with Calnan Will adding another. Abhishek scored India’s sole goal.

Despite earning eight penalty corners, India couldn’t capitalise on any of them. Great Britain, too, failed to convert any of their five penalty corners. India, ranked third in the FIH chart, faced a tough challenge from a formidable British side, backed by a lively home crowd.

Bandurak’s early goals put India on the defensive, with the team struggling to regain momentum. Despite Abhishek’s goal in the third quarter, India couldn’t capitalize on their chances, ultimately falling short. The team will aim to bounce back in their next match against Germany on June 8.

The Indian women’s hockey team put up a strong fight against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League, narrowly losing 2-3 in a spirited match on Sunday.

Despite being down 0-2, India made a remarkable comeback in the second half, with Sharmila Devi scoring in the 56th minute to equalise the score at 2-2. However, a late goal from Petter Isabelle secured the win for Great Britain.

Watson Charlotte had earlier given Britain a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with two quick goals. India’s Navneet Kaur pulled one back in the 34th minute. Despite earning five penalty corners, India couldn’t convert any, while Britain capitalised on one of their three.

This defeat marks the sixth consecutive loss for the Indian women’s team in the European leg of the FIH Pro League. They will look to turn things around in their next match against Germany on June 8.