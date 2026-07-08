FIFA World Cup: Messi inspires Argentina escape as Switzerland reach quarters

Highlights

Argentina recover from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2

Messi scores, assists and inspires dramatic comeback

Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to reach last eight

Argentina to face Switzerland in Saturday's quarter-final

LIONEL MESSI inspired a late comeback as Argentina recovered from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 on Tuesday and book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, while Switzerland advanced after beating Colombia in a penalty shoot-out.

Egypt were on course for one of the biggest results of the tournament after Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico gave them a 2-0 lead with 11 minutes of normal time remaining at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute with a header from a Messi cross before Messi volleyed home the equaliser four minutes later — his eighth goal of the tournament. Enzo Fernandez then headed in the winner in the second minute of added time to complete Argentina's comeback.

Messi was in tears after the final whistle.

"Turning a match around like that -- coming back from 2-0 down -- it wasn't easy, especially given how this World Cup is playing out and the fact that no-one is just rolling over," Messi said.

"It was a moment of pure happiness and relief; we wanted to stay in the tournament. We didn't want today to be the end, we didn't want to go home."

Fernandez's goal completed a match that also saw Messi miss a first-half penalty for the second time at this tournament, while Egypt had a second-half goal ruled out after a VAR review.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said his side had been "cheated" by the decisions that went against them.

"I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today, we have suffered injustice," said Hassan.

"We haven't seen respect or fair play. There has not been respect or fair play."

The victory was another close contest for Argentina, who also needed extra time to beat Cape Verde in the last 32 on Friday.

Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Kansas City on Saturday after the Swiss beat Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The match finished 0-0 after extra time before Switzerland secured their first World Cup quarter-final appearance since hosting the tournament in 1954.

Argentina and Switzerland completed the quarter-final line-up, with France due to face Morocco on Thursday when the last eight begins.

The United States became the last of the three World Cup co-hosts to exit the tournament on Monday after a 4-1 defeat by Belgium in the last 16 in a match overshadowed by the controversy involving striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun was allowed to play after receiving a FIFA reprieve following an intervention from US president Donald Trump.

Belgium's players celebrated the victory by mimicking Trump's signature dance to "Y.M.C.A" in their dressing room after Monday's win, according to video footage shared widely on social media.

The United States Soccer Federation said on Tuesday that discussions with US coach Mauricio Pochettino over his future were continuing.

"We had positive conversations with Mauricio before the World Cup about the future," US Soccer said in a statement. "We agreed we would continue those conversations following a chance to rest and reflect post World Cup."

(With inputs from agencies)