US charges Bishnoi, Goldy Brar over Nijjar killing in Canada

Fery produced another five-set victory after his marathon third-round win over Zizou Bergs to continue his run at the All England Club. The world number 114, who is set to break into the ATP top 100 for the first time after the tournament, became the lowest-ranked man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Nick Kyrgios in 2014.

"First time on this court, five sets against an absolute legend of the game. I grew up five minutes from here, coming to watch matches on this court. It's unbelievable," said Fery, who went to school in Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old is bidding to become only the fifth British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open era.

For Dimitrov, it was another fourth-round disappointment after he retired injured while leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets at the same stage last year.

"Leaving the court with a loss again, it's not so happy," said Dimitrov, now ranked 146th after playing only one more match following last year's Wimbledon.

"But I'm going to choose to see it as a happy moment."

Cobolli continued the form that took him to the French Open final against Zverev by beating De Minaur on Court One, where play was twice interrupted after spectators became unwell in the heat.

The Italian handled the key moments well to seal victory in straight sets and reach his second Wimbledon quarter-final in a row.

"I feel great. It was an incredible match for me. I think I played one of the best matches, especially on this surface that is always tough to play on," Cobolli told reporters.

"Today I found a way to have a high level for, I don't know how much I played, but for all the match... I'm proud and happy to reach a second quarter-final in a row here at Wimbledon. That means a lot for me.

"I played for my first time here on Court One. The feeling on the court was incredible. I love to play there. The sound was amazing and amazing feeling with the ball."

Cobolli also said he had to change accommodation during the tournament.

"Last year I had problems. This year I have problems. I hope that my dad find the right solution for the next one. My grandfather help us to find a solution for tonight, but we found solution for all the week, I hope. An Italian family give us all the house here in Wimbledon, so it's really cool. I will say thanks to them when I see them."

De Minaur said he was disappointed after another missed opportunity to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

"I think breaking it down into simpler terms, I think one of us went out to win the match, and the other went out not to lose the match," De Minaur said.

"I think it's pretty self-explanatory who was who.

"It breaks me inside. That's the reality of it. Many, many hours gets put into my craft and countless years to have moments like these. To not step up to the plate, it's gut wrenching."

The Australian later added: "I'm finding it harder. That's the reality of it. Look, at the end of the day, I've got no other option, right? I'm not going to say, 'I've had enough, I'm hanging up the racquets'. It's fresh now. It hurts like hell. But I'll get back up. I just want it to happen to keep giving me that hope. If not, this is a tough, tough sport to play with no hope."

Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's run with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory on Centre Court to reach the quarter-finals after finishing runner-up at Wimbledon last year.

The Italian's preparations for Wimbledon were affected by a foot injury, but she said she was enjoying her tennis again.

"I'm enjoying playing tennis. Of course, it's easier when you play well. But I think it's important to try to keep this mindset, even when things are tougher," Paolini said.

She also reflected on how her tournament had changed after a difficult start.

"After the first set in the first round I was like 'Okay, it can only go better'... point by point, game by game, I was feeling better," said Paolini, who was also the runner-up at the French Open two years ago.

Eala's run ended in the fourth round, but the 21-year-old became the first player from the Philippines to reach the third and fourth rounds of a Grand Slam in the Open era.

"There are so many positives. One I think is how I've handled pressure. I mean, there's pressure every week, right? Of course, the more you want to win, I think the more kind of pressure goes along with that. I'm happy with how I faced it head on. I think I kept cool when I needed to control my emotions."

Paolini will next face Ukraine's 12th seed Marta Kostyuk, who defeated American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-4, 6-4.

"It was a pretty stressful match for me because I was the one coming into this match as the favourite with such a good opportunity, playing for the first quarter-final here at Wimbledon," Kostyuk said.

"Of course, there was more pressure. I think all these things kind of connected. For sure the heat didn't help."

Kostyuk also reflected on her journey.

"I've done a lot of very deep work on understanding myself on a very basic human level, understanding where my worth is coming from. It's not coming from being a tennis player. For sure different things happen in life. I can go back into old habits. But I worked really hard not to do it."

The second week of the tournament is expected to bring temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius after last week's heatwave, which broke British records for June at around 37 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Taylor Fritz defeated Kazakhstan's 10th seed Alexander Bublik 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.

Czech Linda Noskova reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-4, 7-6(2) win over Madison Keys.

She will face Belgium's Elise Mertens, who defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

"You could dream about it. It's not everyone plays a quarter-final. I think it's been a while definitely. This is my fourth time fourth round here. Never played a quarter-final. So yeah, I was thinking maybe this is my chance. Who knows, my last chance. Maybe not, maybe yes. But, yeah, I'm over 30 now. To eventually get it done, play a quarter-final, is something amazing," Mertens said.

French Open champion Alexander Zverev was leading Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-5, 3-3 when play was suspended because of the 11 pm local curfew. Their fourth-round match will resume on Tuesday, with the winner set to face Fritz for a place in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies)