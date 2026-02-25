New home listings set to reach highest level for any February in a decade

Average house prices rose 0.7 per cent in January.

Lower mortgage rates are helping boost activity across the market.

Affordability challenges still remain for many first-time buyers.

Spring appears to have arrived early for the UK housing market, with a noticeable jump in homeowners putting their properties up for sale, according to new data from property website Zoopla. The latest UK housing market report suggests February is on track to record the highest number of newly listed homes for sale in any February for the past decade, pointing to a possible shift in confidence across the sector.

The findings add to growing signs that the UK property market could be finding its footing after a difficult stretch. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors recently pointed to “tentative signs” the market may be turning a corner following what it described as a challenging period around the November 2025 budget, as quoted in a news report.

Mortgage lenders have also reported modest price growth. Halifax said average house prices rose 0.7 per cent in January, while Nationwide recorded a 0.3 per cent increase over the same period, according to their latest updates.

Buyers get more choice

Zoopla said housing activity at the start of 2026 has shown a “strong rebound”, driven largely by the lowest mortgage rates in four years and better access to loans, particularly for first-time buyers, as quoted in a news report. One clear pattern has been a surge in sellers entering the market, reflecting renewed confidence and a growing desire among households to move.

There are already 6 per cent more homes available for sale compared with a year ago, with the number expected to rise further in the coming months. The property site also noted that around 40 per cent of homes across the UK are now cheaper to buy than rent because of lower borrowing costs and lenders easing affordability rules. In some regions, this figure rises to more than half of properties.

While many economists expect 2026 to bring steady growth for the UK property market, increased supply is likely to keep house price growth under control, Zoopla suggested.

Alastair Douglas, chief executive of consumer credit website TotallyMoney, said the improving conditions may not solve the deeper challenges facing younger buyers. For many, the main issue is not mortgage rates but getting approved for a loan in the first place, as quoted in a news report.

He added that saving for a deposit remains a major barrier given high rent and living costs, warning that home ownership risks becoming a luxury for those able to rely on family support.