  • Monday, April 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

FBI probing Baltimore bridge collapse: US media

The bridge – a major transit route to Baltimore – was destroyed on March 26 when container ship Dali lost power and drifted into a support column

FILE PHOTO: View of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 4, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

By: Shajil Kumar

THE US Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a criminal probe targeting the Singapore-flagged container ship that crashed into a major road bridge in Baltimore last month leading to its collapse, US media reported Monday.

The Washington Post described it as a “criminal investigation,” and cited two unnamed US officials as saying the probe will look “at least in part” at whether the crew knew the ship had serious systems problems when it left the port. The bridge collapse had killed six people.

In a statement to AFP, the FBI confirmed that its agents were aboard the Dali container ship, which remains pinned beneath the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge nearly three weeks after the disaster.

“The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorised law enforcement activity. There is no other public information available and we will have no further comment,” it said in a statement Monday.

The bridge – a major transit route into the busy city and port of Baltimore – was destroyed in seconds on March 26 when the 984-foot-long Dali lost power and drifted into a support column.

The Sri Lanka-bound ship had managed to issue a Mayday call in the moments before the collision which gave police time to stop traffic on the bridge, likely saving lives.

But an eight-man construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge could not be reached in time and plummeted with the tons of concrete and twisted steel into the cold waters below.

Two workers were rescued alive – one briefly hospitalized, but the other unhurt. The bodies of two more have been found, while four remain missing, believed to still be pinned beneath the wreckage.

Shipping in and out of Baltimore – one of the United States’ busiest ports – has been halted, with the waterway impassable due to the sprawling wreckage.

The authorities hope that removing the bridge – by cutting it into smaller sections and lifting them out – will help rescuers recover all the victims’ bodies and eventually reopen the crucial shipping lane.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also opened an investigation into the disaster. (AFP)

Related Stories

News
Delhi airport is tenth busiest in world
News
FBI offers £200,000 reward for info on Indian wanted for killing wife
News
No relief for Kejriwal, India’s top court issues notice to probe agency
News
10,000 manual washing machines to help handwashing communities
News
Above average monsoon rainfall forecast for India
News
Sadiq Khan pledges to end rough sleeping in London
News
Social media platforms failing trans Bangladeshis, says activist
News
Rachel Riley apologises for controversial tweet ‘promoting Islamophobia’
News
Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh’s killer attacked in Lahore
News
Knife is dedicated to those who saved my life, says Rushdie
News
Iran to allow Indian officials to meet crew of seized ship
News
Sunak’s Rwanda plan set to pass in parliament

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW