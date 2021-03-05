Fatima Sana Shaikh to feature in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Aruvi - EasternEye
Fatima Sana Shaikh to feature in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Aruvi


Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen on the big screen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She will next be seen in Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Dastaans, and today, one more project of the actress has been announced.

Fatima will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Aruvi. The movie will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Faith Films, and it will be directed by E Niwas.

Applause Entertainment took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. They posted, “Applause Entertainment and Faith Films are thrilled to announce the Hindi adaptation of the genre-bending Tamil smash-hit, Aruvi. Starring the gifted Fatima Sana Shaikh, this audacious film will be directed by ace director, E Niwas. Principal photography is all set to begin mid-2021! . . . . . . @sameern @garg.prasoon @chainanisunil @yogeshmanwani2016 @lordmeow @vikirajani @faithfilms.india @fatimasanashaikh @eniwas @dhrishtirajani #Aruvi.”



 

Aruvi was directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman and featured Aditi Balan in the lead role. The movie was a hit at the box office, and had also received thumbs up from the critics.

Aditi had won multiple awards for her performance in the film including Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor South Female. Well, Fatima is also a talented actress and we expect a strong performance from her.















