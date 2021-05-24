Father of dead British law graduate urges Malala to raise voice for justice in Pakistan 

THE FATHER of a British law graduate who was shot dead in Pakistan on May (3) has complained about the lack of progress in the investigation and demanded the death penalty for those found guilty of the crime.

In an interview with the Associated Press last Friday (21), Muhammad Zulfiqar said, “I have been made a shuttlecock between different departments of the police but still, there is no headway in the investigations.

“I will continue raising my voice until I get justice and her murderers are publicly hanged.”

He also appealed to Nobel Peace prize winner and activist Malala Yousafazi, asking her to help speak up and help in resolving the case. He said, “My dear daughter Malala, I appeal to you for God’s sake please raise your voice for my daughter. She was like your sister.”

“Your voice is heard. The only difference is that you have gone abroad after studying here and my daughter came to Pakistan to serve humanity.”

Zulfiqar’s 24-year-old daughter Mayra was shot dead in Lahore on May 3.

Her body was found in a flat in Lahore, where she had moved two months earlier after travelling to Pakistan for a wedding. She previously lived in southwest London.

Soon after her death, it was revealed she had repeatedly asked the police for protection after receiving death threats.

It is said that she had been threatened by two men who both wanted to marry her, but she had rejected them.

Police are now thought to be working on the theory that one or both of the men hired a hitman to carry out the killing.

One of the chief suspects – Saad Butt – was arrested on Wednesday (19). He is being held in Lahore for questioning, police officers said, adding that they are speaking to another ‘key suspect’ without revealing who it was.

It is thought another prime suspect is still at large, though officers had said they planned to speak with him soon.

Investigators believe Butt and his accomplice had Mayra killed while fighting for her affections, though they both deny any involvement in the murder.