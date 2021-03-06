Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan to debut straight on Amazon Prime Video, forgoing theatrical release

By: Mohnish Singh







With theatres still waiting to see audiences visiting them in droves, a number of filmmakers are heading to streaming media platforms to release their films, forgoing a theatrical release. The sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in India has set off alarm bells among filmmakers.

The latest we hear that filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next directorial Toofan, which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, will be skipping a theatrical release in favour of a premium direct-to-digital debut on leading streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know told an entertainment portal, “Toofan was initially expected to release in September 2020. However, with the lockdown in effect, the film’s release was put on hold indefinitely. Though it comes as a surprise that the director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and producers opted for a direct to OTT release rather than a conventional theatrical release, it is now certain that Toofan will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video.”







When asked about the reason behind the makers deciding against a theatrical release, the source added, “Currently, theatres are just opening up, and it will be a while before they and their business return to normal. Releasing a film in an uncertain atmosphere like this is detrimental to business. But on the other hand, opting for a direct to OTT release, a filmmaker is assured of a certain sum that will cover his initial expense. Given this situation, it is obvious why filmmakers still prefer to release their films on OTT platforms over theatres.”

Toofan reunites Farhan Akhtar with Om Prakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The actor plays the role of a boxer in the upcoming film. Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal also essay important characters. Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce lock the official date for the release of the film.











