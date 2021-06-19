Website Logo
  Saturday, June 19, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480
Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn Milkha Singh’s demise

Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Former athlete Milkha Singh also known as The Flying Sikh passed away on Friday due to Covid-19. Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others took to social media to mourn his demise.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away  .. the pride of India .. a great athlete  .. a greater human  .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers.”

Shah Rukh Khan posted, “The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched… An inspiration to me… an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.”

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir.”

Farhan Akhtar, who played the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, shared a note which read, “Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it’s the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it’s mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn’t as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart.”

Divya Dutta, who played the role of Milkha Singh’s sister in the biopic, tweeted, “RIP #MilkhaSingh ji! It’s an end of the era with you . It’s been an honour to have met you, known you and live a slice of your inspiring life. Shall always remember t chai session n t gupshup!”

Priyanka Chopra posted, “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh.”

