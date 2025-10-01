Skip to content
Farage rejects Starmer’s criticism, calls racism claims a 'low blow'

Farage was responding after Starmer used Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool to attack Reform, accusing it of promoting “snake oil” and division.

Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on September 6, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

By Vivek MishraOct 01, 2025
Highlights

  • Farage accuses Starmer of endangering Reform supporters with racism claims
  • Starmer urges voters to reject Reform and back Labour’s plan to “renew Britain”
  • Labour leader vows to act on illegal immigration while opposing racism
  • Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves warn of tough fiscal choices ahead

NIGEL FARAGE has rejected prime minister Keir Starmer’s criticism of Reform UK, saying accusations of racism were a “very, very low blow” that put his party’s supporters and campaigners at risk.

“To accuse countless millions of being racist is a very, very low blow,” Farage said on Tuesday. “It directly threatens the safety of our elected officials and our campaigners.”

Starmer calls for unity

Starmer urged working-class voters to reject Reform and instead back his vision of “a Britain built for all.” He appealed for patience with his Labour government, saying it was taking its first steps to “renew Britain.”

“No matter how many people tell me it can’t be done, I believe Britain can come together,” Starmer told delegates.

“We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road. We can choose decency, or we can choose division. Renewal or decline,” he said.

Starmer also sought to claim patriotism for Labour, with Union flags waved in the hall. “For me, patriotism is about love and pride, about serving an interest that is more than yourself, a common good,” he said.

“And the question I ask seriously of Nigel Farage and Reform is, do they love our country … or do they just want to stir the pot of division, because that’s worked in their interests?”

Immigration and racism

Starmer said his government would act against illegal immigration but would also oppose racism and those “who say or imply the people cannot be English or British because of the colour of their skin.”

His remarks drew support from Labour members. “Farage doesn’t care about normal people, and it was important we get that message out,” said Shabaan Saleem, a 21-year-old Labour councillor.

Fiscal challenges ahead

Starmer also acknowledged tough economic choices. He said tax rises last year, the biggest in more than three decades, had been a one-off, but further increases could be needed to address a fiscal shortfall.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves warned against easing fiscal rules to allow more spending, saying those who pressed her to do so were “wrong, dangerously so,” leaving the option of tax rises on the table.

Starmer said Labour must be ready for difficult decisions. “It is a test. A fight for the soul of our country, every bit as big as rebuilding Britain after the war,” he said.

“And yet we need to be clear that our path, the path of renewal, it’s long, it’s difficult, it requires decisions that are not cost-free or easy. Decisions that will not always be comfortable for our party.”

(With inputs from agencies)

