Swedish court convicts far-right activist for hate speech against Muslims

A SWEDISH court has convicted far-right activist Rasmus Paludan on two counts of hate crime for statements made while burning copies of the Qur’an. The Malmö district court sentenced Paludan, founder of a small political party, to four months in prison for what it ruled as agitation against Muslims.

Paludan, a dual Danish and Swedish citizen, has publicly burned Islam’s holy book several times, sometimes also draping it in bacon, actions that have sparked outrage among Muslims both in Sweden and internationally.

While Sweden’s freedom of speech laws permit the burning of religious texts, actions that insult or offend an ethnic or national group, such as Muslims, can be prosecuted as hate crimes. Paludan faced charges for making offensive remarks about Islam, Muslims, and counter-demonstrators.

According to the ruling, “The court makes the assessment that at the gatherings (Paludan) expressed disrespect towards, among others, Muslims, and that his actions can’t be excused as criticism of Islam or as political campaigning.”

Paludan, 42, who had previously been convicted on similar charges in Denmark in 2020, pleaded not guilty. His lawyer stated that they would appeal the verdict.

The Swedish government, concerned that Qur’an burnings by Paludan and others could provoke Islamist extremist attacks, is considering measures to allow police to deny permits for public gatherings if they pose a threat to national security. Last year, Denmark tightened laws to ban public Qur’an burnings.

Paludan’s political party has not won any seats in elections in either Denmark or Sweden.

