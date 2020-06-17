Fans demand to watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara in theatres

The tragic death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked everyone beyond belief. His fans are unable to come to grips with the fact they won’t be able to see their favourite actor on silver screen anymore.

Singh, who committed suicide on 14th June, had completed his last film Dil Bechara months before India went into complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. News had it that the makers were planning to release the film digitally after it missed its theatrical release on May 8. Reportedly, they were even in talks with Disney+Hotstar for the digital premiere of the movie.

However, after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans are demanding that his last film gets a theatrical release instead of a digital one. They have even started the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen on social media platforms.

“Sushant was an extraordinary artist who was a strong believer of the power of cinema. Let us celebrate Sushant’s work and see him on the big screen for the final time,” writes a fan. “This will be the best small tribute to watch Dil Bechara on the big screen. He will always there in our hearts❤💞,” writes another fan.

Dil Bechara, produced by Fox Star Studios, marks the directorial debut of well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie is an official remake of American romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars (2014).

It features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant. The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens in November 2019 but got delayed because of several reasons. It was then set to release on May 8 but could not enter theatres due to the Coronavirus pandemic.