Family pays tribute to ‘aspiring writer’ killed in fatal crash

Shejuti Pasha was killed in a crash in Newcastle-under-Lyme last month.

Shejuti Pasha (Photo: Staffordshire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE family of an Asian woman who tragically lost her life in a car crash last month has paid heartfelt tributes to her, saying that she was following her dream of becoming a writer.

Shejuti Pasha, 32, was a passenger in a silver Toyota Icon when the vehicle struck railings on High Street, Knutton in Newcastle-under-Lyme shortly after 10.30pm on 25 September.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, Staffordshire Police said.

In a moving tribute to her, Pasha’s family said: “Shejuti was pursuing her dream of becoming a famous writer before she passed away. She was an inspiring writer who had so much to give in this world.

“She was one of the most determined people there ever was. Her smile can brighten up a whole room and her intelligence was a sight to behold. We will all miss her dearly.”

While Shejuti suffered serious injuries, the driver and another passenger in the vehicle escaped unhurt. In connection with the incident, a 22-year-old man from the local area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He has since been released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the collision to come forward. Those who can assist are encouraged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 710 of September 25, or by using the Live Chat feature on the police website.