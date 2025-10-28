Winter energy relief: 250,000 families to get £150 discount

Highlights

Over 250,000 families receiving confirmation letters this week for £150 energy bill discount.

Scheme expanded to cover 6 m households, including 900,000 more families with children.

Most recipients will get automatic discount, but some must provide additional details.

More than a quarter of a million families across England and Wales will receive letters this week confirming they will get £150 off their energy bills this winter through the expanded Warm Home Discount scheme.

To qualify, recipients must be receiving means-tested benefits and be named on the electricity bill, either in their own name, their partner’s, or their legal representative’s.

Scotland has separate arrangements, with Pension Credit recipients likely receiving automatic discounts while others must apply directly through their energy supplier from October.

The government announcement comes as prime minister Keir Starmer’s decision last year to extend the programme to an additional 2.7 million households takes effect. The scheme now covers 6 m families, including 1.8 m households experiencing fuel poverty.

Letters began arriving today, with all eligible recipients expected to receive confirmation before January. For most households, the £150 discount will be automatically deducted from their energy bill without any action required.

However, some families will need to provide extra information by calling a helpline. These households should have their electricity bill or statement ready to confirm the billpayer’s name and account number.

Government support push

This cash injection will help people manage their bills while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited,” noted prime minister Starmer. He emphasised that long-term relief would come through the government’s clean energy mission.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband urged families to act promptly: “I would urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to follow the straightforward steps and make sure they get money off their bills this winter.”

The expanded scheme now covers all billpayers on means-tested benefits, including Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, and Income Support. Previously, many families on these benefits were excluded from help.

Wholesale gas costs remain 75 per cent above pre-Ukraine war levels, keeping pressure on household budgets.

The government plans to announce further support measures in its Warm Homes Plan later this year, alongside its broader strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels through homegrown renewable energy.