  Saturday, October 30, 2021
Families Commission seeks public response as call of evidence ends on November 18

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE Families and Households Commission set up by the archbishops of Canterbury and York has launched a six-week call of evidence to find out the pressures and challenges facing families and households in England.

Adults are invited to share their experiences and ideas before the November 18 deadline, after which the commission will issue a separate call of evidence for people aged below 18 years.

The commission said it wishes to hear from a broad range of people – both individuals and organisations – to understand social, cultural and economic changes that “shape our lives today”.

Responses can be sent using the online survey at the link www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Familieshouseholds or by completing a hard copy and returning to the commission’s secretariat.

“We welcome responses from people from different faith backgrounds and those with no faith, whose lived experiences can provide a rich understanding of everyday life,” the commission said in a press release.

It said, “the Commission aims to articulate and address the pressures and challenges facing families and households, drawing on Christian theology and tradition, whilst also highlighting the good and the positive in terms of what works well and how that can be built on”.

It also aims to impact public policy relating to families and households across all government departments and look at what actions the Church of England could take to help support families and households.

Established in March this year, the commission intends to publish its final report in November 2022.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

