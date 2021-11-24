Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283

INDIA

Fall in Covid-19 testing worries Indian authorities

A medic collects swab sample of a person for Covid-19 test at National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AN alarming fall in testing for Covid-19 threatens to undermine India’s efforts to contain the pandemic, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday (24) in a letter to state governments, as worries grew over fresh waves of infection abroad.

India reported on Wednesday 9,283 new Covid-19 cases, a day after recording 7,579 infections – the lowest in 543 days. But testing has hovered around 1 million per day for the past few weeks, less than half the capacity.

“In the absence of sustained levels of sufficient testing, it is very difficult to determine the true level of infection spread in a geography,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter sent to the northeastern state of Nagaland, which has reduced testing by more than a third in two months.

“With a majority of countries seeing multiple surges in Covid cases in recent times and a few developed countries facing even fourth and fifth waves despite high levels of Covid vaccination, there is a need for continued vigil given the unpredictable and contagious nature of the disease.”

The ministry delivered the same warning to other states, though each letter contained observations specific to the various states’ circumstances.

India has so far reported 34.5 million infections. The United States has the only higher total number of cases. Deaths in India rose by 437 on Wednesday (24) to 466,584.

Health workers have started a door-to-door vaccination campaign in India as tens of millions of Indians have not taken their second dose by the due date.

India has so far administered 1.18 billion vaccine doses – at least one dose in 82 per cent of its 944 million adults and two in 44 per cent.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Covaxin shot 50 per cent effective at height of India infections, says study
INDIA
India announces bill to ban private cryptocurrencies
News
Fears grow over dengue outbreak in India
News
Pratham wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 for children’s education initiatives
News
Special Ganga Anthem launched at Parmarth Niketan ashram on Dev Diwali
INDIA
UN criticises ‘disturbing’ arrest of rights activist in Indian Kashmir
News
Indian air force pilot and 2019 surgical airstrike hero gets Vir Chakra
INDIA
India has no Covid vaccine booster plan yet, sources say
News
Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll
INDIA
Modi repeals farm laws after mass protests by farmers
INDIA
India’s top court quashes ‘skin-to-skin sexual assault’ order
News
BBC launches disinformation unit in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Asda names Stuart Rose as new chairman
Lord Bilimoria urges government to ‘stop hiking taxes’
Covaxin shot 50 per cent effective at height of India…
Fall in Covid-19 testing worries Indian authorities
Tovino Thomas meets Salman Khan, shares “You are an inspiration…
Batting for change to tackle racism in cricket
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE