Brother avoids prosecution after punch leads to girl’s death

Falaq Babar, 11, died on March 18, 2022, after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Falaq collapsed in the bathroom of her family home on February 20, 2022, and was found on the floor. (Photo for representation: iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN inquest has revealed that an 11-year-old girl, Falaq Babar, died in hospital after being ‘punched in the heat of the moment’ by her adult half-brother, Suhail Mohammed.

Despite sufficient evidence for a manslaughter charge, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to proceed, partly due to complex medical evidence about a possible underlying condition, reported the MailOnline.

Falaq collapsed in the bathroom of her family home on February 20, 2022, and was found on the floor. She died more than three weeks later on March 18, 2022, after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

During the inquest, it was disclosed that Mohammed had admitted to the act in a text message to his girlfriend, Sahar Fiaz, in which he confessed to punching Falaq in the head. However, he initially told emergency services that his sister had ‘slipped’.

The inquest heard that Falaq’s parents had refused to let police interview her younger siblings, aged five and seven, who were present during the incident.

Mohammed claimed he had forced open the bathroom door after hearing Falaq ‘screaming’, causing it to strike her and make her fall back. However, crime scene analysis showed no evidence that the door had been stuck or bolted shut.

Text messages read at a previous inquest revealed Mohammed’s admission of guilt. He texted Fiaz, “I’ve killed Falaq,” and later, “I’ve punched her in the head.” Ms Fiaz responded with disbelief and criticism, to which Mohammed replied that it was ‘the heat of the moment’.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Round, who led the investigation, expressed his concerns over possible assault and the refusal to interview key witnesses. He believed there was sufficient evidence for a manslaughter charge, but the CPS’s decision was influenced by medical evidence and the family’s refusal to cooperate fully.

Falaq’s family had been preparing to travel from Rochdale to Bradford for a wedding on the day of the incident. Analysis of the 999 call revealed Mohammed urged family members to ‘pray to God’ and not to ‘make a big deal’ out of the situation.

During the inquest, Falaq’s grandmother, Zabida Bebi, and her mother, Shazia Bi, were questioned about their knowledge of the incident.

Bebi mentioned hearing about a punch from Falaq’s younger siblings, but both women claimed they could not recall specific details due to their distress at the time.

Coroner Joanne Kearsley outlined three potential theories: that Falaq was punched, suffered a medical episode, or was struck by the door. The inquest continues, aiming to determine the exact circumstances of Falaq’s death.