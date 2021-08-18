Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178

HEADLINE STORY

Fake Covid jabs found in India, Uganda

A health worker shows a vial the Covishield AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday (16) said it has identified counterfeit versions of the India-made Covid vaccine Covishield at the patient level in Uganda and India, claiming that the Indian producer has also confirmed that listed products are fake.

 

“The genuine manufacturer of Covishield (Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.) has confirmed that the products listed in this alert are falsified. These falsified products have been reported at the patient level in Uganda and India,” WHO said in a statement, with a warning that fake vaccines “pose a serious risk to global public health”.

WHO also mentioned that the products, that were reported in July and August this year, were confirmed as falsified on the basis that they “deliberately/fraudulently misrepresent their identity, composition or source”.

In India, Covishield 2ml was identified though SII does not produce the vaccine in 2ml. In Uganda, Covishield with Batch 4121Z040 and the expiry date (10.08.2021) was found, which SII confirmed as fake, WHO said.

WHO’s Global Surveillance and Monitoring System for Substandard and Falsified Medical Products has unearthed these counterfeit vaccines.

The body has now called for increased vigilance within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by the falsified products.

“Increased vigilance should include hospitals, clinics, health centres, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products,” the global agency said.

There has been no official statement by the Indian government, but local reports said the country’s health ministry was investigating the matter.

“We have not received any complaint from anywhere in India so far. We are investigating the matter,” a senior health ministry official told a local media outlet on condition of anonymity.

SII is yet to comment on the matter.

Covishield is the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca’s jab and is the most widely used vaccine in India with more than 486 million doses administered so far.

SII had also supplied millions of Covishield vaccines to countries in Asia, Africa and South America – as part of deals that were inked with various governments and the global Covax scheme for poorer countries until Indian prime minister Narendra Modi banned exports of Covid vaccine in the wake of India’s devastating second Covid wave in April and May.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson says up to 20,000 Afghans to be resettled in UK ‘long term’
News
EXCLUSIVE: Investigate GMC rulings against Asian doctors
HEADLINE STORY
Is ‘curry’ racist?
HEALTH
‘Young Asians must minimise risk factors related to diabetes’
News
Three deaths at NHS Nightingale Hospital due to blocked breathing tubes
News
UK woman takes ‘bride price’ dispute to court, landmark ruling this week
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli elated after ‘late Independence Day’ win over England
HEADLINE STORY
India airlifts ambassador and staff from Afghanistan
News
UK to announce plans for asylum-seeking Afghans soon
News
UK unemployment falls as payrolls jump to pre-pandemic level
News
BBC ‘has discussed paying £1.5m to charity of Royal family’s choice’
News
UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’ in Afghanistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Simtom Food slips into administration as Covid hits sector
400 booked for molesting Pakistani YouTuber
Waiting list for NHS tests increased by 22 times in…
Malala ‘fears’ for her Afghan sisters
UK reports record-high vacancies as economy reopens
Johnson says up to 20,000 Afghans to be resettled in…