Faissal Khan apologises to brother Aamir Khan a year after making abuse allegations against him

Highlights

Faissal Khan has apologised to Aamir Khan and other family members months after making abuse allegations.

The actor admitted speaking publicly about the family dispute was a mistake.

He said reconciliation has become more important than proving who was right or wrong.

Months after making abuse allegations against his brother Aamir Khan and other members of his family, Faissal Khan has publicly apologised, saying he regrets airing private matters in public. His remarks come just days before Aamir Khan's reported wedding to partner Gauri Spratt.

Faissal says he spoke out in 'anger and pain'

Speaking to Ujjwal Trivedi, Faissal acknowledged that his public statements had hurt his family and admitted they should never have been made.

"I want to first apologise to my mother. I want to apologise to Nikhat. I want to apologise to Santosh. I also apologise to Aamir. In anger and pain, I said many things that I should never have said," he said.

He described publicly criticising his family as one of the biggest mistakes of his life, adding that such disagreements should have been resolved privately instead of through the media.

Faissal also said he no longer wants to focus on establishing who was right or wrong, explaining that restoring peace within the family now matters far more.

Faith prompted him to rebuild family ties

Faissal said reading the Quran encouraged him to reconnect with his loved ones and reminded him of the importance of family.

Reflecting on the turning point, he said he decided to call his sister, Nikhat, after realising how distant he had become from the family. She answered immediately, and he later learned that their mother had been missing him. The conversation prompted him to travel to Mumbai the following day.

Reunion ends years of estrangement

During the visit, Faissal apologised to his mother in person before meeting Aamir to seek forgiveness for discussing family matters publicly.

According to Faissal, his family welcomed him back with warmth after years of misunderstandings, marking a fresh start in their relationship. He added that he hopes they will continue to trust and understand him, saying life is too short to remain trapped by past conflicts.

Faissal began his career as a child actor in Pyar Ka Mausam (1969) before starring alongside Aamir Khan in Mela (2000). He said he is currently developing multiple scripts.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on 5 July.