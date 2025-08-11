Aamir Khan's brother Faissal accuses actor of confinement and forced medication, family denies allegations

Highlights:

Faissal Khan alleges Aamir Khan’s family locked him up for over a year and forced him to take medication.

Khan family calls the claims “hurtful and misleading,” saying decisions were made on medical advice.

Statement signed by more than a dozen family members, urging privacy and empathy.

Faissal says family branded him schizophrenic and a danger to society.

Aamir Khan’s family has issued a strongly worded statement dismissing allegations made by his younger brother, Faissal Khan, who recently claimed he was wrongfully confined and medicated. Speaking to entertainment outlet Pinkvilla, Faissal accused his family, including Aamir and their sisters, of branding him schizophrenic, calling him “mad,” and keeping him under watch at Aamir’s Mumbai home for over a year.

The Khan family described his account as “hurtful and misleading,” adding that every step taken regarding Faissal’s care was made with professional medical guidance and out of concern for his emotional and psychological health.

Aamir Khan’s brother says he was locked up family issues rebuttal Instagram/faissal.khan





What did Faissal Khan say about Aamir Khan and family?

In his interview, Faissal alleged that his family considered him a potential danger to society, saying, “They were saying I’ve got schizophrenia and I’m a mad person. I can harm society.” He claimed his phone was confiscated, he was not allowed to leave the house, bodyguards were stationed outside his room, and he was given medicines against his will.

Faissal described the situation as a chakravyuh (labyrinth) from which he could not escape, adding that the entire family had turned against him. He also said he wanted to speak to his father during the ordeal but could not reach him.





Khan family says actions were out of love and medical advice

The official statement, released on 10 August, was signed by over a dozen family members, including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

It read:

“We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

The family emphasised that every choice regarding Faissal was taken collectively, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and “based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

Family of Aamir Khan rejects Faissal Khan’s claims of being drugged Getty Images





Long-standing family tensions and previous disputes

This is not the first time Faissal Khan’s relationship with his family has made headlines. In the past, he was involved in a legal dispute over signatory rights and underwent a 20-day mental health evaluation at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him mentally fit.

The brothers have also shared screen space in the 2000 film Mela, alongside Twinkle Khanna. Despite their on-screen collaboration, public spats have periodically surfaced, with Faissal voicing grievances about his treatment by the family.





Call for privacy amid renewed public scrutiny

Concluding their statement, the Khan family urged the public and media to avoid turning the matter into “salacious, inflammatory, and hurtful gossip,” requesting empathy during what they described as a deeply personal matter.

Khan family calls Faissal’s confinement allegations hurtful and untrue Getty Images





While Faissal’s allegations have reignited public interest in the strained relationship, the family insists their actions were guided only by medical advice and concern for his welfare. With both sides standing firm, the controversy adds another chapter to the complicated history between the brothers, leaving fans and the industry divided over the truth.