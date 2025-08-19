Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal claims actor fathered Jessica Hines’ son Jaan

Highlights

• Faissal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, says his family forced him to marry his mother’s cousin after his divorce in 2002

• He alleges Aamir Khan had an affair with British journalist Jessica Hines and fathered her son Jaan

• Faissal claims his family branded him mentally ill after he resisted their pressure to marry

• He has now cut ties with Aamir Khan and issued a public notice declaring independence

• Aamir Khan’s family earlier dismissed Faissal’s statements as “hurtful and misleading”

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan has once again stirred controversy with explosive revelations about his strained relationship with the family. Speaking at a recent press interaction, Faissal not only alleged that he was pressured to marry his aunt after his divorce but also revived long-standing rumours about Aamir’s alleged relationship with journalist Jessica Hines.

According to Faissal, the Khan family turned against him after he separated from his wife in 2002, just four months into the marriage. He claimed relatives insisted he marry his mother’s first cousin, a proposal he refused. “My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt. When I refused, my mother and others became angry, and soon after they started calling me mad,” he said, adding that repeated arguments eventually led him to leave the family home.

Faissal’s controversial letter and Jessica Hines claims

Faissal revealed that his fallout deepened after he wrote a letter criticising family member, including his elder sister Nikhat. In the same letter, he alleged that Aamir Khan had an affair with British journalist Jessica Hines and secretly fathered her son Jaan.

The explosive claim reignited decades-old gossip surrounding Aamir’s personal life, though the superstar has never confirmed or denied such reports. Faissal said the letter led his relatives to brand him mentally unstable, worsening his isolation from the family.

How Aamir Khan’s family responded

The Khan household has repeatedly refuted Faissal’s statements. In an earlier joint response signed by Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Datta, his children Junaid and Ira, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, Imran Khan and others, the family said his remarks were “hurtful and misleading.”

They maintained that every decision regarding Faissal’s wellbeing had been made “with love, concern, and medical consultation.”

Cutting ties with the Khans

Last week, Faissal formally announced via Instagram that he had severed all ties with his famous brother and the rest of the family. He declared in a public notice that he would no longer live in Aamir Khan’s residence, accept any allowance, or claim rights to the family estate.

“With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties,” Faissal wrote. “This step is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery.”

Despite Aamir supporting him in the past, including co-producing Faissal’s 2000 film Mela, the estrangement now appears permanent.