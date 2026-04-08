Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone addresses ‘silence’ on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' with sharp reply

Dismissing the speculation, she wrote that people were reading too much into her silence

Deepika Padukone

Deepika responded in the comments section of a social media post

Getty images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Deepika Padukone responds to online chatter about her absence from screening
  • Actor confirms she watched the film before its public release
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues strong run with praise for Ranveer Singh

Social media speculation prompts response

Deepika Padukone has addressed questions surrounding her absence from the screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the latest film starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

The actor had not publicly commented on the film’s release, leading to speculation online about her silence. The discussion gathered pace as the film received widespread attention following its theatrical debut on 19 March 2026.

A direct reply to online chatter

Breaking her silence, Deepika responded in the comments section of a social media post that questioned whether her absence carried any deeper meaning.

Dismissing the speculation, she wrote that people were reading too much into her silence. She added that she had already watched the film before its release, ending her remark with a pointed response aimed at online critics.

Film’s strong reception continues

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has drawn praise from both industry figures and audiences.

The sequel has performed strongly at the box office, with particular attention on Ranveer Singh’s performance. It follows the success of the earlier Dhurandhar film and marks Dhar’s second directorial project after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Personal and public lines blur

The episode highlights how closely personal and professional lives are tracked in the film industry, especially when high-profile couples are involved.

Deepika’s brief but pointed response underlines her stance on online speculation, while reaffirming her support for the film away from public appearances.

ranveer singhsocial mediatrollsdeepika padukone

Related News

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war
Entertainment

Atri Banerjee: Theatre can unite young people in an age of war

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

More For You

Mammootty

He added that acting remains an intense experience regardless of experience

Instagram/ hollywoodreporterindia

Mammootty says “the plot is the hero” as he reunites with Mohanlal after 18 years for 'Patriot' ​

Highlights

  • Mammootty calls Patriot a story-led film that aims to “create its own formula”
  • Film reunites him with Mohanlal after nearly two decades
  • Actor reflects on contrasting acting styles and the pressures of performance

A film led by story, not stardom

Mammootty has stressed that Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is anchored in its narrative rather than its star cast.

Speaking about the espionage thriller, he said the film is driven by its content and plot, adding that it does not follow a set formula but instead aims to establish one. He also pointed to the presence of strong female characters within the story.

Keep ReadingShow less