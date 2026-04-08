Deepika Padukone addresses ‘silence’ on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' with sharp reply

Highlights

Deepika Padukone responds to online chatter about her absence from screening

Actor confirms she watched the film before its public release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues strong run with praise for Ranveer Singh

Social media speculation prompts response

Deepika Padukone has addressed questions surrounding her absence from the screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the latest film starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

The actor had not publicly commented on the film’s release, leading to speculation online about her silence. The discussion gathered pace as the film received widespread attention following its theatrical debut on 19 March 2026.

A direct reply to online chatter

Breaking her silence, Deepika responded in the comments section of a social media post that questioned whether her absence carried any deeper meaning.

Dismissing the speculation, she wrote that people were reading too much into her silence. She added that she had already watched the film before its release, ending her remark with a pointed response aimed at online critics.

Film’s strong reception continues

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has drawn praise from both industry figures and audiences.

The sequel has performed strongly at the box office, with particular attention on Ranveer Singh’s performance. It follows the success of the earlier Dhurandhar film and marks Dhar’s second directorial project after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Personal and public lines blur

The episode highlights how closely personal and professional lives are tracked in the film industry, especially when high-profile couples are involved.

Deepika’s brief but pointed response underlines her stance on online speculation, while reaffirming her support for the film away from public appearances.