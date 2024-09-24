FA Cup first round draw to be held in Bradford

A detailed view as the FA Cup Trophy is displayed on a plinth prior to the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE FA Cup first round draw will be held in Bradford next month, recognising the city’s historical connection to the competition and its upcoming role as the City of Culture in 2025.

The draw will take place at Valley Parade stadium on 14th October. The BBC will host the FA Cup first round draw.

Bradford’s link to the FA Cup dates back to 1911 when the trophy was designed and manufactured by local firm Fattorini & Sons. That same year, Bradford City won the competition, defeating Newcastle United 1-0 in a replay. The original trophy was used until 1992, when a replica was created to preserve it, and a sturdier version was introduced in 2014.

Alex Kay-Jelski highlighted the city’s ties to the competition, saying, “To be doing the first round draw in Bradford, a city with such a tie to the competition, is really special, especially 10 years on from City’s run to the quarter-finals and incredible win at Chelsea.”

Katrina Bunker, BBC Head of Yorkshire, said, “In the UK City of Culture year, it’s important that Bradford gets celebrated on national and international stages.”

Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director of Bradford 2025, emphasised the significance of the FA Cup to the city and the local origins of the trophy.

The draw will feature 48 clubs from Leagues One and Two, including Bradford City, alongside 32 non-league sides.