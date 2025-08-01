'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

Highlights

Eyes of Wakanda is a four-episode animated anthology series released on Disney+ on 1 August 2025



Developed by Todd Harris and produced by Ryan Coogler, the show follows Wakanda’s secret War Dogs across centuries



The series is Marvel’s first animated story set within the official MCU Sacred Timeline



Each episode focuses on different time periods and global settings, from ancient Crete to 19th-century Ethiopia



Its hand-painted animation style, inspired by artists like Ernie Barnes, has drawn wide praise



Critics note the series’ visual style and strong themes, though some feel the short runtime limits narrative depth



Expanding Wakanda’s global footprint

Eyes of Wakanda explores the untold global history of Wakanda through the lens of its covert agents—the Hatut Zeraze, also known as War Dogs. The anthology spans a vast timeline, following operatives tasked with retrieving stolen vibranium and protecting the kingdom’s secrecy.

Created by Todd Harris in collaboration with Ryan Coogler, the series is positioned within Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It functions as both a spiritual companion to Black Panther and a unique exploration of how Wakanda has quietly influenced the world beyond its borders.

Animation and atmosphere

The most striking aspect of Eyes of Wakanda is its distinctive visual style. Combining 3D rendering with painterly textures, the hand-drawn look offers a departure from typical MCU visuals. The art direction evokes a sense of myth and oral history, helping ground the stories in cultural specificity.

Each episode is set in a different era and region from the time of the Trojan War to Qing dynasty China—showcasing Wakanda’s global reach and cultural resonance. The score by Hesham Nazih adds a sweeping, cinematic feel that complements the show’s historical tone.

Themes and tone

Thematically, Eyes of Wakanda explores loyalty, secrecy, national responsibility and cultural preservation. War Dogs must navigate ethical dilemmas and political tensions in each time period, often wrestling with the price of protecting Wakanda from external threats.

While some episodes dive deeper than others, the show is generally praised for engaging with mature ideas that reflect the MCU’s evolving narrative ambitions.

Reception and critique

Early reception highlights the series' creative ambition, particularly in visual storytelling and tone. Critics from The Verge and The Ringer praised its ability to reframe MCU lore in a fresh and grounded way.

However, the format of four standalone episodes has led some reviewers to feel that the storytelling can feel rushed. Character development, especially for the series’ recurring leads, is sometimes limited by the runtime.

Still, for fans of Black Panther and those curious about Wakanda’s deeper history, the series is a worthwhile watch.

Cast and creators

Voice cast includes: Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Anika Noni Rose, Steve Toussaint, and more



Creator & Showrunner: Todd Harris



Executive Producer: Ryan Coogler



Music by: Hesham Nazih



Animation by: Axis Animation and Studio AKA





Why it matters

Eyes of Wakanda marks a notable step in Marvel’s animated evolution, deepening one of its most iconic fictional nations with historical and emotional complexity. While not without its limitations, the series opens up creative avenues for future MCU storytelling through short-form, world-building narratives.