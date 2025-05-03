Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

A definite flop

The forthcoming Bollywood release Nikita Roy falls into the category of films that should never have been greenlit. The psychological thriller, headlined by flop actress Sonakshi Sinha, marks the directorial debut of her failed actor brother Kussh S Sinha. The terrible-looking turkey also stars Arjun Rampal – an actor who hasn’t been anywhere near a good film in years. It will likely play to empty cinemas when it releases on 30 May.

Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal in the doomed thriller 'Nikita Roy.'





Rajat ready

Massively popular Indian comic Rajat Sood will deliver his first UK show at Camden Comedy Club in London on 8 June. Known for calling himself “India’s most failed lover,” the stand-up star will share his exploits in what promises to be a laughter-filled show. With more than 600,000 Instagram followers, Sood has built a global fanbase – and now UK audiences will get to experience his unique brand of comedy live.

Comedian Rajat Sood, the self-proclaimed 'India’s most failed lover,' brings his humour to London





Vish stops busking

The world’s most popular Bollywood busker, Vish, has made the surprise decision to stop singing on UK streets. The top talent popularised Hindi film songs to such an extent that he gained a massive following – even getting major stars like Atif Aslam, Badshah, Jaspinder Narula and Tanvi Shah to sing with him on the streets. He will now focus on releasing his own solo material and performing at private live shows. Vish has asked his fans to support the new wave of Bollywood buskers who have followed in his impressive footsteps.

Vish, the beloved Bollywood street performer, takes his final bow on UK streets





Superb Sargun sequel

The superb Punjabi-language comedy Saunkan Saunkne was a huge success when it was released in 2022 and even spawned a popular viral trend. That’s why its sequel, due for release in cinemas on 30 May, is generating a lot of interest.

With Saunkan Saunkne 2, lead stars Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira return to the hilariously chaotic world of rival wives and one helpless husband. The Punjabi romantic comedy adds to the impressive achievements of Mehta, who has co-produced the film alongside her husband, Ravie Dubey. She has helped take Punjabi cinema to new heights – and looks set to continue that with this release.

Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk return for more chaos in 'Saunkan Saunkne 2





Catchy chutney track

There are many great Indo-Caribbean chutney music artists who put their own unique spin on commercial South Asian music but don’t receive the recognition they deserve. One recently released track worth discovering is a catchy cover version of the classic Bollywood song Chhod Do Aanchal from Paying Guest (1957). The delightful duet sees Nishard M and Pritivi Bheem give a contemporary twist to the much-loved classic. It is accompanied by an eye-catching music video.

Nishard M and Pritivi Bheem’s fresh take on the classic 'Chhod Do Aanchal





Gujarati concert

While there are usually loads of concerts in big arenas celebrating music from South Asian cultures, including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, huge concerts celebrating Gujarati folk traditions are rare – despite the large Gujarati community.

That’s why it’s no surprise that the superb-looking show from Osman Mir & Third Culture Collective at Royal Festival Hall in London on 17 May will likely be sold out. The performance, reimagining Gujarati music with a Western classical orchestra, aims to connect different cultures in a unique way.

If you can get tickets (£35-£60 [₹3,700-₹6,300]), this show is highly recommended.

Osman Mir & Third Culture Collective blend Gujarati folk with Western orchestration





Predicted failure

Before Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was released, I had predicted it would be on extremely shaky ground – because Bollywood has a bad habit of commercialising stories based on real-life events, including highly sensitive ones like this.

That’s exactly what happened. Instead of unveiling anything new about the cold-blooded massacre of peaceful protestors, the film came across as an ego trip for lead star Akshay Kumar. The poorly made movie shamefully took artistic liberties with a deeply sensitive subject and, unsurprisingly, failed at the box office. It adds to Kumar’s horrific run of failures, which now includes a staggering 15 flops from his last 17 films as a headline hero.

Akshay Kumar in the controversial 'Kesari Chapter 2,' another box-office disaster





Musical marvel: Maya’s new song

INEDEPENDENT British artist Maya Lakhani adds to her fast-growing list of achievements with her new song Fall For Me, which is released today (2) on all streaming platforms. The talented singer-songwriter delivers an anthemic alt rock love song about two people falling for each other at the same time.

Taken from her forthcoming EP, the track – like her previous releases – has also been impressively produced and recorded by Maya herself. Despite creating rock music, she remains closely connected to her Asian roots and hopes to inspire others.

She said: “In the artwork and upcoming music video for this song, I have worn my Gujarati chaniya choli while playing my electric guitar. I am hoping this inspires any south Asian person with an unconventional dream – that they can achieve big things and do whatever they want in life.

“I was lucky enough to play Glastonbury last year and am continuing to do exciting things in music. I hope others in our community connect to this and chase their dreams too.”

Maya Lakhani rocks her Gujarati chaniya choli while shredding an electric guitar





Top new venue

TO THE Soho Theatre in central London has been a remarkable platform for Indian stand-up comedians in recent years. In May, a new branch of the iconic venue will open in Walthamstow, East London, and they have already booked shows with great south Asian talents. You can catch British comic Ahir Shah’s award-winning show Ends on May 16. Indian stand-up stars Biswa Kalyan Rath (August 30– 31) and Rahul Dua (September 6) will deliver their respective Hindi-language shows.

UK show Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not to Come will be staged from September 9–13.

www. sohotheatre.com

London’s Soho Theatre expands to Walthamstow, bringing more South Asian comedy to the stage





Desi Live delight

A big UK success story has been the dynamic Desi Live concerts that have taken place across England in recent years. The high-energy music shows, powered by much-loved Punjabi icons, have been a brilliant mixture of nostalgia, hit songs, great live performances and an electric atmosphere.

The next one, taking place at O2 Forum, Kentish Town in London on Sunday (4 May), is headlined by Jazzy B, Jassi Sidhu, AS Kang, Panjabi MC and Premi Johal. There will also be top DJs and an after-party. Tickets start at £30 (₹3,200). Look out for more similar events in the month ahead.