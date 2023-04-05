Explore a world of flavour with Asda’s curated collection of inspiring recipes for Ramadan

Representative Image: Muslim Ramadan iftar family dinner. Flat-lay of people feasting over table with Middle East food. Dates, dolma, kebab, flatbread, pide, borek, sweet, salad, top view. Ramazan fasting Turkish cuisine

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

This Ramadan, Asda has teamed up with Zubda Malik of @Kitchen_diaries_by_Zubda to curate a collection of appetising recipes that will add a new dimension to your Iftars and Suhoors.

These recipes have been carefully crafted to feature the rich and diverse flavours of South Asia, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean.

At Asda, shoppers can find all the necessary ingredients for these recipes under one roof.

Asda strives to provide products and brands that are relevant to its customers and enable them to celebrate their festivities with enthusiasm. To explore these recipes and get inspired, visit Asda’s Good Living website.

Kids Friendly Recipe – Kulfi Cheesecake

Serves – 8 | Prep Time – 30 mins | Cook Time – 1 hr 10 mins | Total Time – 1hr 40 mins

Ingredients from Asda

Crust:

• Digestive biscuits: 200g

• Pistachios and almonds: 50g, crushed

• Butter: 100g

Filling:

• Cream cheese: 600g

• Evaporated milk: 1 tin (410g)

• Condensed milk: 300 ml (add 50 ml more if you like it sweeter)

• Ground cinnamon: 1/2 tsp

• Saffron: 1/4 tsp (crushed)

• Eggs: 3 large

• Corn flour: 5g

• Self-raising flour: 15g • Water 200ml • Honey 100ml

Topping:

• Crushed almonds

• Pistachios & rose petals



Method

• Start by blitzing the biscuits in a food processor or crushing them inside a sealed bag with a rolling pin into fine crumbs; transfer them to a bowl.

• Add pistachios and almonds to a food processor and grind coarsely. Add them to the biscuit crumbs.

• Melt the butter in the microwave for a few seconds or over the stove. Pour the melted butter onto the crushed biscuits, pistachios, and almonds. Mix everything together.

• Preheat the oven to 200° C.

• Grease and line an 8-inch baking tin with parchment paper.

• Transfer the crust mixture into the prepared tin and press down until an even base is

formed.

• Bake the base in a preheated oven for 8-10 mins.

• In a large mixing bowl, place the softened room-temperature cream cheese and break it thoroughly with a spatula until smooth.

• Add condensed milk to the cream cheese and whisk.

• Add the evaporated milk along with saffron, ground cardamom, pre-sifted cornflour, and self-raising flour.

• Whisk on a low speed until you get a smooth mix without any lumps.

• Add one egg at a time and I prefer to use a hand whisk while beating eggs to ensure that I don’t overwhip the mixture.

• Then add the second egg and then the third. Make sure the batter is smooth and there are no visible lumps.

• Pour the cheesecake filling into the prepared tin. Tap lightly to remove any air bubbles and smoothen the top.

• Bake in a preheated oven at 150°C for 60 mins or until the edges are hardened but the middle part is still jiggly.

• Once baked turn off the oven but allow the cheesecake to remain in the oven for half an hour with the door slightly open.

• After taking out the cheesecake from the oven, remove it from the tin and cool it completely at room temperature.

• Thereafter, refrigerate for a minimum of 5-6 hours or overnight.

• In a saucepan, add water and honey. Cook until thickened, take off the heat, and cool down slightly.

• Add pistachio and almonds (chopped or whole as per preference). Mix it well and spread it over the cheesecake. Let it set for 30 mins.

• Garnish with rose petals and enjoy.

Ramadan Favourite – Adana Kebab

Serves – 6 | Prep Time – 45 mins | Cook Time – 20 mins | Total Time – 1hr 5mins

Ingredients from Asda

• Lamb mince: 1 kg

• Onions: 2 medium

• Red bell pepper: 1

• Garlic: 4-5 cloves

• Parsley: 1/3 cup

• Salt: 2 tsp

• Black pepper powder: 1 tsp

• Sumac: 2 tsp

• Cumin powder: 1 tsp

• Coriander powder: 1 tsp

• Paprika powder: 1 tsp

• Chilli powder: 1 tsp

• Jalapeño chillies: 2



Method

• In a bowl, add the mince along with salt, black pepper, sumac, cumin powder, coriander powder, paprika, & chilli powder. Mix everything together and set it aside.

• In a chopper add the sliced bell pepper, onions, jalapeños and garlic, grind the mixture coarsely and remove its excess moisture by putting in a muslin cloth. Add this mixture to the mince.

• Next, add finely chopped parsley (alternatively you can use coriander), and make sure there is no excess moisture in the herbs.

• Mix with hands for good 2-3 mins until everything is combined well.

• Cover and leave in the refrigerator for 5-4 hours ideally but at least TO mins.

• Put the kebab meat on the skewers. Dip your hands in water to prevent the kebab meat from sticking to your hands while putting on to the skewers.

• Put the skewers on a charcoal grill and cook for around 15-20 mins.

• Alternatively use the oven at 180°C and cook for 8-10 mins and then broil for 2 mins or cook on the stove over a skillet.

• While grilling, don’t forget to flip each side of the kebab, to keep the juice of the ingredients in the meat.

• Try not to overcook the kebabs as they will get hard and chewy.

• Serve with lavash bread, tzatziki Sauce and fresh salad. Enjoy!

Grazing Board Inspiration – Katori Chaat

Serves – 12 | Prep Time – 35 mins | Cook Time – 25 mins | Total Time – 1hr

Ingredients from Asda

Katori:

• Plain flour: 300g

• Salt: 1/2 tsp

• KTC sunflower oil: 2 tbsp

• Water to knead as required

Chaat:

• 150g chickpeas

• Boiled potatoes 200g

• Onion: 1 medium chopped

• Cucumber: 1/2 English cucumber cubes

• Tomato: 1 medium chopped

• Beetroot: 1 thinly sliced

• Yoghurt 225g

• Plum chutney 60ml

• Tamarind chutney 60ml

• Raita 60ml

• Plain bhujia 60g

• Bombay mix 75g

• Asda coriander leaves: hand full chopped

• Green chillies: 2 chopped

• Chaat masala: 2 tbsp

• Paprika: 1 tsp



Method

• In a bowl, add plain flour, salt, oil and mix well.

• Gradually add water, keep mixing and knead until a soft dough is formed.

• Make a ball sized dough and flatten it on the work surface with a rolling pin into a 2 mm thickness.

• Dust flour while rolling as required.

• Prick the flattened dough ball with a fork.

• Place a small flat bottom bowl and wrap the dough.

• Remove the excess from the top with the help of knife.

• Deep fry in hot oil. When the dough katori separates from the bowl, take out the bowl from oil and fry until it turns golden and crispy.

• Take out on a paper towel and set aside to cool down.

• To assemble, add in 2 tbsp boiled chickpeas, 1 tbsp boiled and cubed potatoes, 1 tbsp chopped onions, 1 tbsp chopped tomatoes, few slices of beetroot, 3 tbsp yogurt, 1 tbsp plum chutney, 1 tsp raita, and 1 tsp tamarind chutney in the katori.

• Sprinkle chaat masala and paprika.

• Top with plain bhujia and bombay mix. Garnish with coriander leaves and green chillies.

• Serve katori chaat immediately and enjoy!

Quick Recipe Idea – Masala Fish Pakora

Serves – 5 | Prep Time – 1 hr 20 mins | Cook Time – 20 mins | Total Time – 1hr 40 mins

Ingredients from Asda

• Fish: 1 kg (preferably cod)

Marinade:

• Dried red chillies: 5 pieces

• Ajwain/carom seeds: 1 tsp

• Cumin seeds: 1 tbsp

• Coriander seeds: 1 tbsp

• Tamarind sauce: 1 tbsp

• Chilli powder: 1 tsp

• Salt to taste

• Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

• Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp

• Red food colour: a pinch

• Ginger paste: 1 tbsp

• Garlic paste: 1 tbsp

• Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Coating:

• Self raising flour 125g

• Rice flour: 2 tbsp

• Baking powder: 1/4 tsp

• Paprika: 2 tsp

• Turmeric: 1/2 tsp

• Salt and pepper: to taste

• Sparkling water/ Mineral Water 250g

• Plain flour 31g

• KTC oil 77g



Method

• Take boneless white fish fillets, pat the fish fillets dry with a paper towel and cut into bite-sized chunks.

• In a bowl, mix the flours, baking powder, paprika, turmeric, salt and pepper together.

• Using a fork whisk continuously, add the mineral or sparkling water to the flour mixture and continue mixing until you have a slightly thin and smooth batter. Place the batter in a refrigerator for an hour.

• In a pan, dry roast dried red chillies, carom seeds, cumin seeds and coriander seeds for 3-4 mins on very low heat.

• Remove from the heat, cool down completely and coarsely grind these.

• In a big bowl, mix together roasted spices, salt, chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, red food colour, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and tamarind sauce. Mix together and make a thick paste. If needed add a splash of water to bind the ingredients together. Add the fish chunks and coat them well.

• Leave it to marinate for 30 mins.

• Heat the oil in a deep-fat fryer or a large deep wok.

• Place the plain flour mixture into a shallow dish. Toss each chunk in the flour and shake off any excess.

• Dip into the batter and coat the fish.

• Carefully drop each chunk into the hot oil. Fry for approximately 5-6 mins until the batter is crisp and golden, turning the pakoras from time to time with a large, slotted spoon.

• Once cooked, take out the pakoras from the hot oil and drain them on paper towels.

• Serve with raita and chutney. Enjoy!

Asda wishes you Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak!