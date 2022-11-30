EXCLUSIVE: “Ticking time of disparities”

By: BARNIE CHOUDHURY

Civic leaders, MPs, experts and senior doctors have warned that the UK is sitting on a “ticking time bomb of disparities” among south Asian and black communities.

They told Eastern Eye that the 2021 census figures, released on Tuesday (29 November) should raise concerns among government.

They urged ministers to put more money into non-white communities.

The data shows that in England and Wales just over 18 per cent are non-white, a rise of four per cent on 10 years ago.

Asians make up almost 10 per cent of England and nearly three per cent of Wales, making them the country’s largest minority group.

Leicester and Birmingham become the first cities in the UK to have a majority ethnic minority.

Almost 41 per cent described themselves as white in Leicester, while it was nearly 49 per cent in Birmingham.

“The Covid pandemic has just highlighted the extent to which there are very real health disparities and outcomes that are undoubtedly adversely affected by people’s their ethnicity,” said Sir Peter Soulsby, the elected Labour mayor of the city.

“That message needs to continue to be made to a central government that the city needs the resources necessary to cope with trying to redress the disadvantages.

“Above all else we need the money to provide public services.

“In our case, we’ve lost well over 100 million pounds of services every year as a result of so-called austerity.

“Of course, the messages from the government are that austerity is going to get worse over the years ahead, not better.

“The impact on local government services is very real, but it’s equally the case that our health services are under pressure as well.”

The pandemic revealed that south Asian and black people were disproportionately affected by the virus.

Reverse cuts

The Leicester East MP, Claudia Webbe, urged the government to consider what the census means for her constituents.

“Our population in Leicester is ageing, with an increase of 17 per cent in the number of people over the age of 65.

“Our largest age group is aged between 50 and 54 years – compared to 30 and 34 years as an average across England, and Leicester East has the highest population density in our region.

“At the same time, the 11 per cent increase in our young population under-15s is well ahead of the England average, highlighting the need for proper investment in schools and services for children and young people.

“None of this has been reflected in the level of financial support for Leicester.

“Both the City and County Council have seen massive cuts in funding since the Conservatives came to power, with no sign of any slowing of that trend for the foreseeable future.

“Cuts to services need to be reversed and backdated across all age groups and communities adequately resourced going forward to properly cater for the diversity of Leicester East.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysed the data.

“The largest increases were seen in the number of people who identified their ethnic group within the “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” category (9.3 per cent, 5.5 million in 2021, up from 7.5 per cent, 4.2 million in 2011) and within “Other ethnic group” (2.1 per cent, 1.3 million people in 2021, up from 1.0 per cent, 564,000 in 2011),” it wrote on its website.

“There are many factors that may be contributing to the changing ethnic composition of England and Wales, such as differing patterns of ageing, fertility, mortality, and migration.

“Changes may also be caused by differences in the way individuals chose to self-identify between censuses.”

Health disparities

Doctors’ leaders, such as Chaand Nagpaul, former British Medical Association chair, warned that the growth in south Asian numbers meant that the government could not adopt a one-size-fit-all approach to health care.

“By actually not providing culturally tailored and sensitive care to the diverse population, it will only backfire on the health service in terms of excessive demand on its limited resources,” said the chair of the BMA’s Racial & Ethnic Equality Forum.

“In terms of that, we’ve already known about the health disparities for decades now, and we saw that particularly through the pandemic.

“So, the policies at local and national government must change to create culturally specific, culturally competent, and the understanding that not one size fits all, and it has to be implemented from the training straight through to the delivery.”

Nagpaul told Eastern Eye that the census figures showed that doctors needed to be aware of the differences in treating non-white patients from the moment they started their training.

“We know that certain ethnic groups are less likely to visit their GP for issues, such as mental health.

“Some findings show that south Asian women will actually wait till they go back to their home country for a health check rather than go to see a doctor here, and that means their health is not being cared for.

“We have examples that ethnic minorities have delayed cancer diagnoses because of their reluctance to present.

“That’s also true for dementia.”

The former doctors’ union leader also explained how the pandemic demonstrated how the profession needed to change the equipment which diagnoses diseases.

“As Britain becomes more and more diverse, that’s going to be really, really important.

“For example, when we teach medical students different skin diseases in dermatology, the pictures shown are on white skin.

“In fact, many of these conditions are very different on dark skin.

“Even when it comes to the use of technology, the pulse oximeters that were very prevalent during COVID, and they’ve always been an important part of measuring oxygenation of the blood, don’t measure as accurately the oxygen levels in dark skinned individuals because they were designed for fingers.

“They underestimate hypoxia [low oxygen levels] for non-white patients.”

Resource implications

Professor Sabu Padmadas is an expert in demographics and associate dean international at the University of Southampton.

“It will have definitely have resource implications on education and health primarily,” he explained.

“We see that as a country we’re trying to address the inequality gap, and there are certain elements of poverty, for instance, energy poverty so those are the sectors that will be affected.”

Padmadas suggested that the government needed to do a deep dive into the data and make policies accordingly.

“Whatever growth that we are going to see in the next couple of years will be driven more by migration than by fertility, for instance,” he continued.

“Therefore, in terms of preparing for the future, the government will need to really pay attention to the data very carefully, have debates about these data.

“There might be reporting biases, there might be estimation biases, and so on, so we’ll have to tread with caution.

“In the wake of COVID, we have seen considerable structural inequalities affecting people, ethnic communities, particularly.

“So, this is the right moment, for the UK government to consider making kind of some radical reflections and changes on policies.”

For Leicester’s mayor, the new figures argue his case for more resources.

“An underfunded hospital system in Leicester, for example, has recently found itself downgraded from being satisfactory to requiring improvements.

“They are under tremendous, and in many cases, intolerable pressure that undoubtedly hits those who need the help most.

“There are also real pressures in our schools education system as well.

“My message to government is that we need the funding to provide services that are required by our very diverse communities.

“Over the last decade or more, we’ve seen those services facing further cuts, and the government continues to tighten the screws.”