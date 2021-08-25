Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Entertainment

Exclusive! Prateek Kuhad on being a multitasker: This is the only way I have opted it

Prateek Kuhad (Photo from DNH Media / Photo Credit: Vansh Virmani)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Prateek Kuhad is a singer, songwriter, and music composer. A few weeks ago, his song Shehron Ke Raaz was released on his YouTube channel, and it has been getting a good response.

We recently spoke to Prateek about the song and a lot more…

When we asked him about the response Shehron Ke Raaz has been receiving, he said, “Yes, it’s doing well. We had put out a music video and it’s picking up really well. We have another music video coming up for one of the other songs.”

Prateek sings, writes songs, and even composes music. So, when we asked him if it’s difficult for him to multitask, he said, “This is the only way I have opted it. I started writing songs, and then I did all of those things. So, for me now not doing all these things together doesn’t come naturally. If somebody asks me to do only music, that’s more tricky for me than doing all of it together. I function as a songwriter-producer, so yes I kind of do everything.”

The music that he composes is very soulful. So, when we asked him if he would like to compose a desi-Bollywood dance number, Prateek said, “No, I have never thought about it and I don’t think I will do it either.”

Prateek’s song Cold/Mess was featured on former US president Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2019 list. While talking about it, he said, “It was very cool. I found out about it immediately. The moment that tweet and the Instagram post went up, somebody texted me 10 seconds later.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

