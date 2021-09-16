Website Logo
  Thursday, September 16, 2021
Entertainment

Exclusive: Mamta Handa talks about interacting with celebs like Hina Khan, Sunil Grover, and others on her show Be You

Mamta Handa (Photo from Mamta’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s sister Mamta Handa is coming up with a chat show titled Be You. The teaser of the chat show was released a few days ago, and Mamta has interacted with many celebs like Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma, Sunil Grover, and others.

We recently interacted with Mamta and when we asked her about the experience of chatting with these celebs, she said, “The experience was very good. Everyone is very sweet, very supportive and they helped me a lot. They treated me like their elder sister, and even when I was talking to them I felt as if I was talking to my younger brother and sister. So, I enjoyed chatting with everyone.”

When we probed if there’s one celeb she enjoyed talking to the most, Mamta said, “I enjoyed talking to everyone, but I have a different bonding with Sunil Grover because I keep meeting and talking to him. With other celebs, I might have met them one or two times, but I meet Sunil as a family friend. So, with him I felt more comfortable.”

When asked which others celebs she would like to chat with, Mamta said, “There are many celebs I want to chat with. But now, I want to interact with Pankaj Tripathi ji. There are also many YouTubers who are doing very well, so I want to talk to them like Ashish Chanchlani and Bhuvan Bam. They have made their own identity, so I want to know about them.”

Eastern Eye

