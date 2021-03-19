Exclusive: “I’m a person who can watch any horror film,” says The Wife actress Sayani Dutta

In 2012, Sayani Dutta started her acting career with Bengali film Na Hannyate, becoming the first generation from her family to join films. One film led to another and soon she became a popular name in Bengali cinema.







Today, Dutta commences another chapter in her career as she makes her Hindi film debut with ZEE Studios’ latest offering The Wife, an urban horror film, co-starring Gurmeet Choudhary.

Sayani Dutta chats to Eastern Eye about her new film and shares her working experience with co-star Gurmeet Choudhary and director Sarmad Khan. She also reveals some of her favourite horror movies, forthcoming projects, and so much more.

Tell us something about your upcoming film The Wife and your role in it.







It is an urban horror story of a young romantic couple who moves into a new apartment and soon starts feeling the presence of a spirit in the house. Besides everything else, this strains their relationship as well. But together they try to save their marriage and also their lives at the same time. Whenever there are issues in a relationship, we try to focus on ironing them out. But there are so many other things as well we forget to pay attention to. This couple is just trying to solve everything together. I mean how is one supposed to react to circumstances when they shift to a new apartment and suspect the presence of a spirit? I am going to die if that ever happens to me.

What attracted you to the character and how did you prepare for the same?

I am a huge horror fan myself. My entire family loves to watch horror movies. When I went to audition, I did not know it was a horror film. When you go to audition, you do not really know what the film is all out. You just learn your dialogues and reach the venue. Later on, when I got to know the entire story, I was so excited. Being a lover of horror films, your first Bollywood film happens to be in the horror genre. What else do you want in life then?







As far as preparation is concerned, there was a bit of preparation. I went to attend a workshop. It was a 15–20-day non-stop workshop. I also did a lot of breathing and diction practice.

How did you bag the part?

When you start looking for work in this industry, you reach door to door as a newcomer. I cannot say about big actors, but for newcomers like me, it is about reaching door to door. I made new friends in the city who put me in touch with the right contacts for auditions. One fine day, I got a call from ZEE Studios. That's how it all started. I went there for the audition and then the second round of audition happened followed by the third round.







As people say you got to get loads of luck to get a project in Bombay. Luck supported me along with my hard work and I got the film finally. Today, I am so nervous. It feels like getting my results out.

The cast of the film is rather small, which I am sure led to a much more intimate experience working together. What was it like working so closely with Gurmeet Choudhary and your director Sarmad Khan?

When I started my career in Kolkata, I always believed that if your co-actors are cool and helping you on set, there is nothing better than that. When you are into a scene, your co-actor should be friendly enough. In case, you falter somewhere or forget your lines for that matter, he would correct you instead of saying, ‘Oh, my God! What’s she doing?’ Gurmeet is a blessing to work with because he is calm and I am hyper.

My director was also very supportive. He always knew exactly what he required from a certain shot. I used to follow whatever he would ask me to do. It was a fantastic experience working with Gurmeet, Sarmad, and all my cast and crew members. All were very nice and supportive.

Did you learn anything about yourself while working on this project?

I had to work on my diction. I think my Hindi is not as good as it should be because I am Bengali. I also learned how to take proper light and give light to your co-actors. These are small things that make a huge difference, you know. I also learned a lot from my co-actors. They were very kind to tell me what to do and what not to do.

Is it going to be a little disheartening for you that your first Bollywood film is releasing on a streaming media platform than theatres?

No, not at all. In fact, I am very, very happy and grateful. OTT is a new market. After the Coronavirus pandemic, everything has changed in our lives. It is okay if The Wife is not releasing in theatres; my other film will release in theatres someday. I am proud that it is getting a direct-to-digital release because there are so many films waiting to see the light of day but they don’t have any buyers. The Wife is premiering on a platform like ZEE5. What else I want?

What are your most favourite horror films from Bollywood?

I do not have any one particular favourite horror film as such. I am a person who can watch any horror film. You tell me it is a horror film and I’ll watch it with keen interest. Having said that, I really liked Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020).

Would you like to recommend to our readers any horror show or film on any digital platform?

The Lodge (2019), The Beach House (2019), and Underwater (2020). These are my favourites. There is another film that I watched called Us (2019). I do not remember where I watched it, but I really liked it. It is a very good horror film. If you are a horror lover, you should definitely watch it.

You are the first generation from your family to join films. Did not your family discourage you at all from entering filmdom?

Yes, I am the first generation from my family who ended up in films. My family is very supportive in that sense. I have a very chilled-out family. My parents always tell me that whatever you want to do, give it your best. That’s the only advice I get from my family.

Who is your favourite Bollywood actor?

I am a huge Salman Khan fan. I adore Rani Mukerji. I am not saying this because I am also Bengali, but she is genuinely one actor I look up to.

What attracted you to join films in the first place?

I do not know. I always wanted to be an actress, though I realised it quite later in life. In school, I would participate in drama and other cultural activities. My teachers knew that if not anything, I would do good in any creative field at least (laughs).

After The Wife, are you going to work simultaneously in Hindi and Bengali films, or you will focus more on Bengali movies in Kolkata?

I live in Mumbai only; I do not live in Kolkata. I go there to meet my family and friends sometime. I have done my college from Mumbai. Having said that, I can never disown the Bengali film industry, because it has given me the opportunity to do what I am doing today. So, I will do both Bengali and Hindi movies. Once every year I will do a big film in Kolkata. I will never disown the city.

Apart from The Wife, what else is coming up?

There are a couple of projects lined up. I do not know which one is going to start first, so once I get a confirmation, I will announce them.

The Wife is currently streaming on ZEE5.






