  • Monday, November 11, 2024
Ex-soldier accused of aiding Iran pleads guilty to escaping custody

Daniel Abed Khalife, who is on trial at London’s Woolwich Crown Court, is charged with gathering sensitive information between May 2019 and January 2022.

A CCTV camera is seen at the walls of HM Prison Wandsworth in south London on September 7, 2023, a day after terror suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from the prison while awaiting trial. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A FORMER soldier accused of providing sensitive information to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pleaded guilty on Monday to escaping from prison while awaiting trial.

Khalife, previously a member of the British armed forces, denies other charges, including placing a fake bomb on a desk and leaving his barracks without permission in 2023.

Prosecutors also allege that Khalife escaped from London’s Wandsworth prison in September 2023 by tying himself to the underside of a delivery van, sparking a nationwide search.

Initially, the 23-year-old had pleaded not guilty to escaping from lawful custody, but he changed his plea to guilty on Monday after providing several days of testimony earlier this month.

Khalife also faces charges related to obtaining information that could benefit an enemy, specifically Iran, obtaining information useful for terrorism, and committing a bomb hoax.

He continues to deny these charges, and his trial remains ongoing.

(With inputs from Reuters)

