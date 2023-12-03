Ex-Met officer spared jail after unlawful searches on police systems

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A FORMER Met Police officer who searched police computer systems for his own purposes has been spared jail.



Constable Mohammed Rahman, 39, who “abused” his position of trust, was on Friday (1) sentenced to 12 months of imprisonment, suspended for two years.



However, he is subjected to 100 hours of community service and 20 days of rehabilitation activity.



Rahman, who resigned from the force after his suspension from duty, faces a misconduct hearing over breaching standards of professional behaviour.



He made several unauthorised searches on Met intelligence and crime reporting databases between October 2018 and February 2021 to look for people including family members and addresses known to him and car registration numbers, Southwark Crown Court.



He passed the information onto third parties outside the Met, an investigation carried out by the Directorate of Professional Standards Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct found.



Rahman, who was arrested in early 2021, pleaded guilty to seven charges of misconduct in public office.



Chief superintendent Simon Crick said Rahman would have been well aware that police systems “must only be used for a legitimate purpose” but “his actions did not meet the high standards” expected of him.