Rajasthan and Arunachal join other BJP states in prioritising ex-Agniveers for uniformed services

Opposition parties criticise the scheme and call for its abolition

The first batch of Agniveer soldiers march during their passing out ceremony at the ASC Centre & College in Bengaluru, India (Photo: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

India’s Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh have joined other BJP-ruled states in announcing reservations for ex-Agniveers in uniformed services like the police. This comes amidst opposition criticism of the short service military recruitment scheme, with calls for its scrapping.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh had announced similar incentives. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared reservations for Agniveers in the recruitment of jail and forest guards and state police on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday(27) affirmed the provision of reservations for Agniveers in state police, jail guard, and forest guard recruitments. The percentage of the reservation, however, was not disclosed. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu announced that retired Agniveers would receive preference in state police, emergency, and fire services recruitment, emphasising the initiative’s transformative potential for local youth.

Chief minister Khandu also mentioned that the government would facilitate training for local youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the AGNIPATH scheme. On Friday, Odisha’s government declared a 10 per cent quota and five years of age relaxation for Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that returning Agniveers would receive weightage in UP police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

However, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav vowed to cancel the Agnipath scheme if the INDIA bloc, of which his party is a member, came to power. He criticised the scheme for compromising national security and the future of soldiers, promising to reinstate the old recruitment model.

On Friday (26), Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo stated that Agniveers from the state would be prioritised in recruiting police constables and forest and jail guards after their military service. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also promised priority to Agniveers in armed police and State Reserve Police Force (SRP) recruitment. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav assured a quota for Agniveers in police and armed forces recruitment.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a reservation in government jobs for returning Agniveers. Haryana’s BJP government had earlier declared a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in recruiting constables, forest guards, and jail wardens, with quotas in other posts.

The Indian government introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 to induct personnel into the Army, Navy, and Air Force for short terms, aiming to reduce the age profile of the services. The scheme recruits Agniveers aged 17-and-a-half to 21 for four years, with 25 per cent retained for an additional 15 years. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 10 per cent of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces would be reserved for ex-Agniveers.

Prime minister Modi defended the Agnipath scheme, stating it aimed to keep the forces young and fit for war, dismissing claims it was a cost-saving measure. Opposition parties, including Congress, argue that the scheme is discriminatory, disrupts recruitment, and compromises national security. (PTI)