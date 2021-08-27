Website Logo
  Friday, August 27, 2021
Entertainment

“Every father wants his child to be better than him,” says Suniel Shetty as son Ahan Shetty gears up for debut with Tadap

Suniel Shetty (Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production venture Tadap has been creating a great buzz even before the film went before cameras in August 2019. There are various reasons why film enthusiasts are waiting for the film’s release with bated breath, one of them being Bollywood action star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is set to begin his acting career with the romantic action-drama.

Filmmaker Milan Luthria, who has previously directed such successful films as Kachche Dhaage (1999), Taxi No. 9211 (2006), Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010), and The Dirty Picture (2011), directs Tadap, which is being touted as his most intensely romantic film to date. Yet another reason why you should not miss the film when it hits the theatre closest to you.

What makes Tadap even more special for Suniel Shetty is the fact that his son is being launched by the same production house which has worked with him on multiple films in the past, including his second offering Waqt Hamara Hai (1993).

Sources close to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who bankrolls Tadap under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, say that Ahan Shetty seems far more assured and confident on the screen than his father was in his debut film.

“Every father wants his child to be better than him. If Ahan is better than me then I am at the moment the proudest father in the universe. He is a very hardworking, sincere boy. I was never so focused on my career at his age,” reacts Suniel Shetty.

Tadap, a remake of the Telugu film RX 100 (2018), also features Tara Sutaria, Sunil Shetty, Sikandar Kher, Sharat Saxena, and Amit Sadh. The film is poised for its theatrical release on December 3, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

