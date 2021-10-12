“Even calling them ‘different’ is something I don’t like”: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her strong LGBTQ fanbase

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a huge advocate of the vibrant LGBTQ community for years now. The actress has passionately defended gay rights and always believes in accepting people for who they are. No wonder she has been long beloved by the community and almost every second gay man in India seems to be an ardent fan of her. Khan, who has been mesmerising audiences for two decades now, has always received oodles of love from the community.

Expressing her love and gratitude towards the LGBTQ community, Kareena Kapoor Khan said in a recent interview, “I love you guys! I love the fact that you always shower me with so much love. I am all for transparency and both Saif (Ali Khan) and I are people who live life transparently and have friends all over the world from the LGBTQ community. We are open-hearted and open-minded and that’s the way I look forward to bringing up my children. We talk to them about issues pertaining to the community and I feel that’s how it should be.”

She continued, “Even calling them ‘different’ is something I don’t like. We are one. That’s the whole idea. Why are people even saying that ‘this is different’? No! We’re all the same with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That’s the way I think and that’s the way I’ll always bring up my boys to think also.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan next will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film reunites her with Aamir Khan after a long gap of nine years. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on February 14, 2022.

