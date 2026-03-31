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Eurovision Song Contest brings first Asia edition to Bangkok in milestone 70th year

Contest continues to blend music spectacle with political undercurrents

Eurovision Song

The Eurovision Song Contest is expanding with its first Asia edition

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 31, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • First-ever Asia edition confirmed with broadcasters from 10 countries
  • Grand final scheduled for November 14 in Bangkok
  • Launch coincides with Eurovision’s 70th anniversary
  • Contest continues to blend music spectacle with political undercurrents

Asia edition marks a new chapter

The Eurovision Song Contest is expanding with its first Asia edition, bringing a long-discussed idea to life. Broadcasters from countries including South Korea, Bhutan, Thailand and the Philippines have confirmed participation, with more expected to join.

Each nation will stage its own selection process before the finalists head to Bangkok for the live grand final on November 14.

A 70-year legacy meets new markets

Launched in 1956, Eurovision remains the world’s longest-running international music competition. The Asia edition arrives as the contest marks its 70th anniversary, with organisers at the European Broadcasting Union highlighting the region’s cultural diversity and musical talent as key to its expansion.

The format will remain unchanged, with original songs performed live and judged by a combination of juries and public votes. The contest has previously helped launch global acts such as ABBA and Celine Dion.

Politics and past hurdles linger

While Eurovision is known for its spectacle, it has also been shaped by political tensions. This year’s event in Vienna faces boycotts over Israel’s participation, and Russia remains excluded following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to the launch of its own contest, Intervision.

Previous attempts to establish an Asian version had failed since the 2000s. This edition, organised by the EBU with Voxovation and Thailand’s S2O Productions, finally brings that vision to screen, with Bangkok positioned as a fitting host city.

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