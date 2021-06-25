Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

Business

Ethnic pay gap needs mandatory reporting, say UK business and unions

Representational image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

UK BUSINESS bodies have urged the government to introduce mandatory reporting of pay gaps between staff of different ethnicities, calling it an “obvious step” to tackle racial inequality at work.

 

Making the plea, the UK’s largest business lobby group Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has joined the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the human rights watchdog Equality and Human Rights Commission to make the pay gap reporting mandatory in businesses. 

In a joint letter to the Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, the business bodies has called on the government to go beyond the recommendations made in April by Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities which drew heavy criticism.

Mandatory reporting will not only help draw attention to pay disparities but such a move will also help tackle lack of minority representation across senior positions, and hopefully spark action by employers, the letter said.

“We’re asking the government to make it mandatory for employers to report on their ethnicity pay gaps, building on the successful framework already in place for gender,” the letter said. “Reporting, done well, can provide a real foundation to better understand and address the factors contributing to pay disparities.”

CBI’s chief UK policy director Matthew Fell said that businesses should understand the action they need to take meaningful action they need to take so as to have “ethnically diverse employees all the way to the boardroom, to creating inclusive workplaces where talented individuals can progress”.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said that though everyone deserves the chance to thrive at work, the sad reality is that even today, “race still plays a significant role in determining people’s pay and career progression”.

Mandatory pay gap reporting will follow footsteps of gender pay gap reporting, which has been a legal requirement for businesses with more than 250 employees since 2017. 

Some businesses, including banks such as Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds, have already begun voluntarily reporting their ethnicity pay gaps.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Reliance to invest £7.2 billion in renewable energy
Business
Microsoft becomes second US company to join £1.4 trillion club
INDIA
Heineken becomes majority shareholder in India’s United Breweries
Business
Bangladesh needs private sector reforms to boost growth, says report
Business
ADB grants £675 million to Bangladesh for Covid vaccine purchase
Business
US health regulator approves Cipla’s inhalation solution
INDIA
India’s Tata Group founder emerges as world’s biggest philanthropist
Business
GFG, Credit Suisse reaches standstill agreement over Australian businesses
HEADLINE STORY
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to India
UK
Labour wants government to protect Morrisons in potential takeover
Business
Morgan Stanley to bar entry of unvaccinated employees, clients
Business
India to host 9th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable 2022
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aalika Shaikh on reuniting with Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll:…
‘Big shift’ towards pharmacy-based vaccination programme in the offing: Hancock
Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on Kangana Ranaut’s plea for…
Reliance to invest £7.2 billion in renewable energy
Tunisia rescues 264 Bangladeshi migrants stranded in Mediterranean Sea
Three men found guilty of raping teenager in Keighley will…