Hammersmith and Fulham Council rejects community bid to protect Shepherd's Bush Market

Historic multicultural marketplace faces uncertain future as asset of community value application fails

Shepherd's Bush Market

The proposed redevelopment of Shepherd's Bush Market includes adding more stalls and shops and building 40 homes.

Via LDRS
Ben Lynch
By Ben LynchNov 11, 2025

Highlights

  • Hammersmith and Fulham Council have refused to list the 110-year-old market as an asset of community value.
  • The market serves diverse communities with African, Caribbean, and Asian goods including traditional foods and hijabs.
  • Major redevelopment plans approved in 2023 will see construction begin in early 2026.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council has rejected a community group's application to protect Shepherd's Bush Market as an asset of community value (ACV), dealing a blow to efforts to preserve the historic multicultural marketplace.

Friends of Shepherd's Bush Market applied for ACV status earlier this year, hoping to safeguard the site's future amid concerns over approved redevelopment plans by developer Yoo Capital. The group sought community ownership of the market, which has served diverse communities since opening in 1914.

The council cited three reasons for refusal, primarily stating the application "fails to demonstrate why the markets are considered to be 'social interests' and not standard retail services." Officials also noted the inclusion of operational land belonging to Transport for London and discrepancies in the application documents.


Community response deepens

The market, located between Goldhawk Road and Uxbridge Road, is renowned for its variety of traditional foods used in African, Caribbean, Asian and other minority ethnic dishes, along with goods such as haberdashery and hijabs.

The Friends' application referenced Greater London Authority research highlighting the market's significant social value.

Atila Kirilov, a market tenant representing the Friends, expressed disappointment that the council "has sided with billionaire developers over market traders and the local community."

He stated that, where the council has failed, Friends of Shepherd's Bush Market will continue to bring traders and community members together to safeguard the culture, diversity and social value of our historic market.

However, the Shepherd's Bush Market Tenants' Association, which claims to represent a majority of traders, dismissed the application as "another PR stunt" designed to delay much-needed regeneration.

Yoo Capital's redevelopment plans, approved in December 2023, include new stalls, 40 council homes, a nine-storey commercial building, and aesthetic improvements. The developer confirmed construction will begin in early to mid-2026.

Green Party London assembly member, Zoë Garbett backed the Friends, saying "London councils must prioritise communities over developers and properly engage with local people who use and depend on these spaces."

LDRS (Local Democracy Reporting Service)

retailersethnic minorities

homelessness

2.7 per cent of private rented properties in England are affordable for people receiving housing benefit.

Getty Images

Nearly 300,000 families face worst forms of homelessness in England, research shows

Highlights

  • 299,100 households experienced acute homelessness in 2024, up 21 per cent since 2022.
  • Rough sleeping and unsuitable temporary accommodation cases increased by 150 per cent since 2020.
  • Councils spent £732 m on unsuitable emergency accommodation in 2023/24.


Almost 300,000 families and individuals across England are now experiencing the worst forms of homelessness, including rough sleeping, unsuitable temporary accommodation and living in tents, according to new research from Crisis.

The landmark study, led by Heriot-Watt University, shows that 299,100 households in England experienced acute homelessness in 2024. This represents a 21 per cent increase since 2022, when there were 246,900 households, and a 45 per cent increase since 2012.

More than 15,000 people slept rough last year, while the number of households in unsuitable temporary accommodation rose from 19,200 in 2020 to 46,700 in 2024. An additional 18,600 households are living in unconventional accommodation such as cars, sheds and tents.

A national survey found 70 per cent of councils have seen increased numbers approaching them for homelessness assistance in the last year. Local authorities in London and Northern England reported the biggest increase.

