Eric Dane’s death after ALS diagnosis brings renewed focus on his 'Grey’s Anatomy' legacy

Highlights

Actor died aged 53 on 19 February, months after revealing ALS diagnosis

Date also marks 20 years since his first appearance as Dr Mark Sloan

His character’s emotional exit remains one of the series’ most memorable storylines

A full-circle moment for fans

The death of Eric Dane on 19 February has resonated deeply with viewers of Grey’s Anatomy, not only because of his enduring popularity but also because the date coincides with the 20th anniversary of his debut as Dr Mark Sloan.

Dane revealed in 2025 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to muscle paralysis. His passing at 53 has prompted many fans to revisit the arc of the character who made him a household name.

The arrival of “McSteamy”

Dane first appeared in the drama’s second season as the confident head of plastic surgery at Seattle Grace Hospital. The character quickly became central to the show’s dynamic, known for his complicated personal life and close friendship with Derek Shepherd.

Over time, the role evolved from that of a charismatic outsider to a more layered figure, with storylines exploring friendship, regret and the search for stability. His relationship with Lexie Grey, in particular, became one of the series’ most followed romances.

A storyline that left a lasting mark

The emotional weight of Mark Sloan’s exit remains one of the defining moments in the show’s long history. After the plane crash that ended Lexie’s life, Sloan succumbed to complications from his injuries, with the hospital later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial in tribute to the two characters.

For many viewers, the resonance of Dane’s real-life death lies in the way his on-screen farewell already carried themes of loss, resilience and acceptance, elements that shaped his later public advocacy following his diagnosis.

Remembering both the actor and the role

Dane’s performance ensured that Mark Sloan remained a fan favourite long after his departure from the series. As tributes continue, fans have returned to key scenes and lines that captured the character’s emotional core, reflecting on how closely his legacy is tied to one of television’s most enduring medical dramas.

His death closes a chapter not only in the life of a widely admired actor but also in the history of a character whose journey from charm to vulnerability helped define an era of Grey’s Anatomy.