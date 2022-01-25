Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874

HEADLINE STORY

Equalities watchdog to act on allegations of Islamophobia

MP Nusrat Ghani speaks during a session in Parliament in London, Britain May 12, 2021. Reuters/File Photo

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK’s equalities watchdog may launch an investigation into allegations of Islamophobia made by the former Tory minister Nusrat Ghani, the Guardian reported. 

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is under pressure to launch a probe, the report added.

In a recent interview, Ghani alleged that her “Muslimness” was raised when she was removed from a ministerial job in 2020 and she was told it was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

The Cabinet Office was launching an inquiry into Ghani’s allegations. However, the watchdog has not ruled out ‘the use of our legal powers’, if progress is not made.

An inquiry by the Conservatives published in May 2021 was condemned as a whitewash by Muslim Tories and anti-racist groups. While many welcomed the conclusion of the review, chaired by Prof Swaran Singh, that anti-Muslim sentiment “remains a problem” in the party. But they disagreed with the finding that there was no evidence of institutional racism.

“We have been monitoring the progress of the action plan from Prof Swaran Singh’s independent investigation into alleged discrimination within the Conservative and Unionist party, which was published in May 2021. We have received regular updates from the party and have liaised with them on their progress,” an EHRC spokesperson told the Guardian.

The Muslim Council of Britain said a “truly independent” inquiry into the “state of institutional Islamophobia in the Conservative party” was needed.

“I do believe the EHRC needs to investigate the Conservative party for its handling of discrimination against Muslim members and mostly elected Muslim officials, parliamentarians etc. In the same way that it investigated the Labour party about its handling of antisemitism,” Mohammed Amin, a former chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Amina Shareef, an advisory panel member of Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend), said: “With the continued inability of the Conservative party to tackle Islamophobia in its ranks, including at the highest levels, it is high time for the EHRC to heed calls from the Muslim community to finally launch its own investigation.

Ghani has demanded specific terms of reference to be published for the Cabinet Office inquiry that included “all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip” alleged to have made the comments.

According to the Guardian, the matter would be investigated through the standard process used by the propriety and ethics team, though it kept open the possibility that the prime minister’s ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, could get involved if there was a suggestion the ministerial code had been broken.

Meanwhile, Qari Asim, the deputy chair of the government’s anti-Muslim hate working group and an independent adviser appointed in 2019 to lead government work to define Islamophobia, criticised the government for failing to meaningfully engage.

He said there had not “been any engagement from the government” on coming up with a definition for Islamophobia for several years.

“The Cabinet Office will investigate the facts of this case. The Independent Adviser will be available to provide advice as required,” a spokesperson told the Guardian.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Middlesex chair apologises after lack of diversity comments
News
UK to drop Covid test for vaccinated travellers from Feb 11
News
Death of Indian family at Canada-US border: Florida man to be conditionally released
News
Johnson under fresh pressure over lockdown birthday bash
INDIA
Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux
HEADLINE STORY
Pandya, Rahul to lead new teams, IPL to begin in March
News
Bubble wrap painting featuring Modi sets Guinness record
INDIA
Delhi to stay under weekend, overnight Covid curfew
News
‘Blackmail’ accusations: William Wragg to meet police
News
School teacher sacked for mocking parents’ Asian accents, tribunal hears
HEADLINE STORY
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
INDIA
Soaring Covid self-test kit sales fuel India underreporting fears
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Middlesex chair apologises after lack of diversity comments
Equalities watchdog to act on allegations of Islamophobia
Sri Lanka pays compensation for failed organic farm drive
Minorities three times less likely to win a place in…
OneWeb ties up with Hughes for India operations
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to debut in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE