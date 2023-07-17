Entries for Indian Panorama section at 2023 IFFI open

The last date for submission of films is August 10.

By: Mohnish Singh

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Monday announced that it has opened entries for Indian films, both in feature and non-feature sections to be screened under the Indian Panorama section at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), The NFDC, the nodal agency of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organises the film gala in Goa annually from November 20 to November 28.

The Indian Panorama section is a flagship property of IFFI and aims to promote films of Indian languages that are selected by an eminent jury and screened at IFFI as well as in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under bilateral cultural exchange programmes and specialised Indian film festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India, a press release issued by the ministry stated.

Twelve members will be part of the jury for the feature film section, whereas six will serve on the non-feature film section jury.

A maximum of 26 films in the feature and 21 films in the non-feature section will be selected.

“The selections will include the Best Feature Film and the Best Non-Feature Film of the National Film Awards of 2023. Films distinguished by cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence, are selected in accordance with the conditions and procedure of Indian Panorama,” the release stated.

There are two basic eligibility criteria for the selection of films: all films must include English subtitles and films should have been completed between August 30, 2022, to July 31, 2023, or have a certification from the Censor Board in this period.

Details of eligibility criteria for films and the process of submission can be viewed on the IFFI website, the release added.

