Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan

By: Asjad Nazir

BIG COUNTDOWN

MARK your calendars for Eastern Eye’s list of the top 50 Asian stars of 2024, which will be released on December 13. This globally celebrated countdown honours south Asian achievers across popular culture, including film, music, TV, and social media.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan claimed the top spot after a spectacular comeback with blockbuster hits. Find out next month if he retains the crown or if another celebrity takes the throne.

SARTAAJ 2025 UK TOUR

SATINDER SARTAAJ has built an unbreakable bond with UK audiences, touring the country annually. It comes as no surprise that he has announced live dates for April 2025, with performances at De Montfort Hall, Leicester (19), OVO Arena Wembley, London (21), Utilita Arena, Birmingham (25), First Direct Arena, Leeds (27), and Glasgow Concert Hall (29). Once again, he will deliver culturally rich shows powered by his greatest hits.

OLD SHOW RETURNS

WHILE the Indian TV market is thriving, many popular drama serials appear to be recycling storylines or relying on time leaps. In response, TV channels have begun airing classic shows, with Bade Acche Lagte Hain being the latest. The romantic drama, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, returned to Sony Entertainment Television earlier this month, a decade after it originally ended.

KABIR ADDS TO HIS ITALIAN TRIUMPHS

KABIR BEDI has enjoyed an extraordinary global career, but his impact in Italy often goes underappreciated. From television dramas to films, he has delivered winning projects across the decades.

He recently added to that legacy with the romantic comedy Questione di Stoffa, which premiered on Italy’s largest broadcaster to sky-high ratings. Set in Vicenza, the film follows two local families at war over their competing businesses in changing times.

Bedi, who headed the stellar cast alongside Pierpaolo Spollon, said: “It’s a charming comedy directed by the brilliant Alessandro Angelini. We shot it in Vicenza for two months this summer, which is such a beautiful and perfect place to film.”

BUDGET SINKS FILM

THE challenge of having a big star cast, eye-catching action sequences, special effects, and flashy locations is that a film must do enormous business just to break even.

Despite efforts by producers to paint the recently released action sequel Singham Again as a success, it failed to generate the box office numbers required to be a hit. Poor writing and a cast of stars on a downward trajectory – something I had pointed out before its release – added to its woes.

In contrast, the spooky comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on the same day, became a massive hit thanks to its lower production costs and strong appeal.

HEMINA HAS HOT NEW EP

HEMINA SHAH has described her groundbreaking journey of blending Indian music with Afrobeats as both incredible and inspiring. The British singer shared that working with talented artists like Femkeyz has allowed her to explore new sounds and connect cultures through music. Adding to her impressive Indian-Afrobeats repertoire, she recently released the EP Unity.

Excited about the passion project, Hemina said: “Unity is a five-track EP that connects two vibrant musical traditions. Collaborating with Nigerian artist and producer Femkeyz, we’ve created songs that celebrate themes of cultural unity, resilience, and love. The opening track, More Life, sets an uplifting tone, encouraging listeners to embrace life’s challenges. Another standout track, On Me, blends romantic lyrics with an irresistible club beat – it’s a song I’ve been eager to share since we crafted it in 2022.”

Speaking about the title track, she added: “The EP’s track, Unity, truly captures the essence of our collaboration, with lyrics that celebrate diverse cultures coming together as one.”

AVNEET’S CRUISE MISSION

ALTHOUGH Avneet Kaur hasn’t made a huge mark as an actress, the young Indian talent has risen as a social media influencer with nearly 32 million Instagram followers. Her online popularity caught the attention of the marketing team for the highly anticipated movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. She was invited to the set to meet lead actor Tom Cruise. Avneet will share more about her experience closer to the movie’s release in May 2025 on her Instagram, @ avneetkaur_13.

SHANKAR HOPING TO WIN FIRST GRAMMY

SEVERAL south Asian-origin artists received Grammy nominations this year, including Ricky Kej, Varijashree Venugopal, and Charli XCX, but the most intriguing nominee is Anoushka Shankar. The sitar maestro has earned two nominations and will be hoping to secure her first Grammy on February 2, 2025.

First nominated in 2003 as the youngest-ever contender in the world music category, Shankar now has 11 nominations but no wins.

While she still trails other unlucky artists like Indian conductor Zubin Mehta, who has 18 nominations without a win, fans hope 2025 will be the year she finally breaks the streak and claims the coveted honour.